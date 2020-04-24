Events
The Berkeley Activist's Calendar, April 26 - May 3
Kelly Hammargren, Sustainable Berkeley Coalition
Friday April 24, 2020 - 04:30:00 PM
Worth Noting:
All City meetings and events are either by videoconference or teleconference.
Video Updates from the Mayor on COVID-19 are on Mondays and Wednesdays and will be posted on the Mayor’s YouTube page, the Town Halls are also posted https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgXaP2idglejM_r7Iv7my6w
- Saturday, April 25 - Virtual Town Hall, 12 – 1 pm, Live stream on jessearreguin.com
- Monday, April 27 – City Council Budget & Finance Committee at 10 am and City Council Agenda Committee at 2:30 pm for review of proposed May 12 City Council meeting
- Tuesday, April 28 – City Council Regular meeting is at 6 pm,
- Thursday, April 30 – Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board at 7 pm, no agenda posted
Before looking at the list of expenditures in the consent calendars, take a few minutes to read the 24 page report from the City Auditor Navigating the Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Berkeley’s Finances. It is also item 2 in the Monday morning Budget Committee meeting.
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/uploadedFiles/Auditor/Level_3_-_General/Navigating%20Impact%20of%20COVID-19%20Pandemic%20on%20Berkeley’s%20Finances%20rpt.pdf
Sunday, April 26, 2020
No City meetings or events found
Monday, April 27, 2020
City Council Budget & Finance Committee, 10 am, Videoconference https://zoom.us/j/95290132454 or Teleconference 669-900-9128 meeting ID 952 9013 2454, Agenda: 2. Report from City Auditor Regarding Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Berkeley Finances, 3. COVID-19 Response, 4. FY 21 Budget Update, 5. 2019 4th Qtr Investment Report: ended June 30,2019, 6. FY 2020 1st Qtr Investment Report ended sept 30, 2019, 7. Cannabis Cryptocurrency Tax, 8. Allocating Car Fees for Street Improvements, 9. Open West Campus Pool and MLK Jr Pool (King Pool) to implement Shower Program at these locations during COVID-19 pandemic, 10. Housing Trust Fund Resources, 11. Homeless Services Report, 12. Review of Council Fiscal Policies, (meeting packet 111 pages)
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Home/Policy_Committee__Budget___Finance.aspx
Agenda and Rules Committee, 2:30 pm – 3:30 pm, Videoconference https://zoom.us/j/94066072320 or Teleconference 669-900-9128 meeting ID 940 660 723 20, Proposed May 12 City Council CONSENT: 1. A=FY 2020 Annual Appropriations $47,602,843 (gross) $42,647,016 (net), 2. Formal Bid and RFP, 3. Revenue Grant Agreements – to submit grant agreements (1. CHDP $352,000 FY 2021, 2. MCAH $336,000 FY 2021, 3. Tobacco Trust $300,000 FY 2021, 4. Immunizations $42,204 FY 2021, 5. Public Health Emergency Preparedness COVID-19 $401,462, March 4, 2020 – March 15, 2021, 7. Infectious Disease Prevention $210,468 Feb 1, 2020 – June 30, 2023), 4. Revenue Grant Agreements – grant application funding support from Essential Access Health to Conduct Public Health Services, 5. Dorothy Day House License Agreements – Veterans Memorial Building and Old City Hall, 6. Contract $187,401 with CycloMedia Technology, Inc. for Geographic Information System Infrastructure Asset Data Acquisition, 7. Contract $727,821 with Integration Partners for Avaya Upgrade, Support and Maintenance, July 1, 2020 – June 30, 2024, 8. Amend Contract add $30,000 total $117,175 with Santalynda Marrero DBA SMconsulting for Professional Consulting (coaching) Services, 9.Amend and extend contract to June 30, 2023 add $31,500 total $81,167 with 3T Equipment Co, Inc, for Maintenance of Pipeline Observation System Management (POSM) Software, 10. Contract $900,122 (includes 15% contingency $117,407) with ERA Construction, Inc. for Strawberry Creek Park Play Area and Restroom Renovation Project, 11. Contract $1,969,056 (includes 10% contingency $179,005) with Suarez and Munoz Construction, Inc. for San Pablo Park Playground and Tennis Court Renovation Project, 12. Contract $200,000 term 5 years with BMI Imaging for Data Conversion Services for Berkeley Police Dept. Systems, 13. Contract $4,598,942 (includes 15% contingency) with Bay Cities Paving & Grading, Inc. for Measure T1 Street Improvements & Green Infrastructure, 14. Amend and extend contract to Dec 31, 2022 add $200,000 tota $1,200,000 with AECOM USA, Inc for On-Call Traffic Engineering Services for Design and Construction for Ashby-San Pablo Intersection Improvements Project, 15. Amend contract add $338,000 total $862,900 with SCS Engineers and SCS Field Services for Cesar Chavez (Park) Landfill Post-Closure Maintenance and Monitoring, 16. Navigating Impact COVID-19 Pandemic on City Finances (from Auditor) , 17. Repeal SB 872 – call to State Legislature to overturn SB 872 prohibiting new taxes on Sugar Sweetened Beverages. 18. Support CA Farmworker COVID-19 Relief Legislation, 19. Berkeley Juneteenth, 20. Board of Library Trustees reappoint John Selawsky, 21. Budget Referral Telegraph Shared Streets, ACTION: 22. FY 2021 Proposed Budget Public Hearing #1, 23. Public Hearing Mental Health Clinic Charges, 24. Surveillance Technology and Acquisition Report and Surveillance Use Policy for Automatic License Plate Readers. (Follows proposed agenda review) Discussion and Direction Regarding Impact of COVID-19,
Unscheduled Items: 9. Compulsory Composting and Edible Food Recovery, 10. Amendments to Officeholder Accounts, Unfinished Business for Scheduling: 1. Revision Short Term Rental Ordinance, 2. Grant Writing, 3. Kitchen Exhaust Hood Ventilation, 4. Navigable Cities Framework for People with Disabilities, 5. Pathways STAIR Center 6-month Evaluation, 6.Opt Up Residential, Commercial to Bright Choice and Municipal Accounts tp Renewable 100% (meeting packet 218 pages)
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/Policy_Committee__Agenda___Rules.aspx
Tuesday, April 28, 2020
Berkeley City Council, Note there are different teleconference and videoconference numbers for the closed session and the regular session. Videoconference: If you do not wish for your name to appear on the screen, use the drop down menu and click on “rename” and rename yourself to be anonymous use the “raise your hand” and wait to be recognized to comment Teleconference: to comment press *9 and wait to be recognized, you will hear your phone number when recognized
LIVE AUDIO: KPFB 89.3, LIVE CAPTIONED BROADCAST: Cable B-TV (Channel 33) for the full agenda use the link
The April 28 City Council Meeting will be conducted exclusively through VIDEOCONFERENCE: https://zoom.us/j/96207688419
TELECONFERENCE: 1-669-9009128 Meeting ID 962 0768 8419
Agenda: CONSENT: 1. 2nd reading Amendment to FY 2020 Annual Appropriations Ordinance $28,565,263 (gross) $15,378,568, 2. 2nd reading lease agreement with 200 Marina Blvd LLC, Doubletree Hotel 60-year term 5/14/2020 – 12/31/2080, capital contribution from 200 Marina LLC to Marina Street improvements, 3. Zoning Ordinance Amendment for Family Daycare Homes to comply with Senate Bill 234, 4. 2nd reading Amend Tenant Screening to prohibit fees to existing tenants and lease terminations, 5. Approve 5/10/2020 minutes, 6. Ordinance to establish Citizen Redistricting Commission rules and procedures will convene in Fall in response to 2020 Census results, 7. Formal Bid solicitations, RFP Sanitary Sewer Rehab Project, 8. Contract $32,160/yr for FY21 with City Data Services and authorization to extend for additional 3 years (FY21+FY22+FY23+FY24=$128,640), 9. Amend and extend Contract add $117,000 total $217,000with Youth Spirit Artworks for Transition Age Youth Case Management, Linkage Services and Tiny House Case Management, 10. Contract $500,000 with ENGEO for testing and inspection services for Tuolumne Camp Construction project 5/1/2020 – 7/1/2022, 11. Contract $556,292 (includes 10% contingency) with Andres Construction for Sanitary Sewer Rehab at West Frontage Road, 12. Contracts 1. Add $1,000,000 total $1,500,000 and extend to 6/30/2022 with LCC Engineering & Surveying Inc for on-call civil engineering, 2. Add $1,000,000 total $2,500,000 and extend to 6/30/2022 with Pavement Engineering In for on-call engineering services, 13. Approve Proposed Projects anticipated to be paid for by State Road Maintenance and Rehabilitation Account (RMRA) for FY 2021, 14. Fill Vacancy with appointment of Mr. Carlos Hill (District 1) on Human Welfare and Community Action Commission,
ACTION: 15. Public Hearing Redesign and Rezone of Rose Garden Inn at 2740 and 2744 Telegraph and 2348 Ward, 16. Public Hearing Submission of 2020-2025 Consolidated Plan Block Grant (CDBG), Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG) and Home Investment Partnership Program (HOME), allocate 85% of Program Year (PY20) to Housing Trust Fund, 5% to Community Housing Development Organization (CHDO) and 10% Program Administration and authorize City Manager to submit Plan to HUD, 17. Discussion and Direction to City Manager regarding community survey for Nov 3, 2020 Ballot Measures, 18. Charter Amendment on Nov 3, 2020 Ballot changing Mayor and Councilmembers to full-time status with salary increase, 19. Prepare City Ballot Measure to Create a Climate Action Fund to become fossil free – response to Climate Action Plan and Climate Emergency, 20. Ballot Measure to introduce Term Limits 3 – 4 year terms or twelve years with required 2-year hiatus in order to serve additional terms for Mayor and City Councilmembers, INFORMATION REPORTS: 15. Mid-Year Budget Update, 16. Eight Previous Referrals to Planning Dept Which Can Be Tracked as Fulfilled,
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/City_Council__Agenda_Index.aspx
Wednesday, April 29, 2020
No City meetings or events found
Thursday, April 30, 2020
Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board, 7 – 11 pm, at Virtual meeting, no agenda posted, no information for connecting to the virtual meeting, check after Monday for more information
http://www.cityofberkeley.info/rent/
Friday, May 1, 2020
No City meetings or events found
Saturday, May 2, 2020
No City meetings or events found
Sunday, May 3, 2020
No City meetings or events found
_____________________
Use Appeals
1533 Beverly (single family dwelling) TBD
0 Euclid – Berryman Reservoir TBD
Remanded to ZAB or LPC With 90-Day Deadline
1155-73 Hearst (develop 2 parcels) – referred back to City Council – to be scheduled
Notice of Decision (NOD) With End of Appeal Period
1132 Amador 4/28/2020
2590 Bancroft 4/30/2020
2715 Belrose 5/5/2020
1440 Bonita 4/28/2020
1500 Fifth Street 5/14/2020
2417 Grant 5/12/2020
1449 Grizzly Peak 4/28/2020
1484 Grizzly Peak 4/30/2020
1476 Keoncrest 4/28/2020
2150 - 2176 Kittredge 4/28/2020
1397 La Loma 4/30/2020
11 Maryland 4/30/2020
74 Oak Ridge 4/30/2020
1231 Ordway 4/28/2020
1205 Parker 5/5/2020
1315 Peralta 4/28/2020
2418 Sacramento 4/28/2020
2910 Seventh 4/23/2020
1998 Shattuck 4/30/2020
660 Spruce 4/28/2020
2650 Telegraph 4/28/2020
1665 Thousand Oaks 4/30/2020
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/planning_and_development/land_use_division/current_zoning_applications_in_appeal_period.aspx
LPC NOD 2043 Lincoln – no end of appeal date given
LPC NOD 2133 University – no end of appeal date given
LINK to Current Zoning Applications https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Planning_and_Development/Land_Use_Division/Current_Zoning_Applications.aspx
___________________
WORKSHOPS
June 23 – Climate Action Plan/Resiliency Update,
July 21 – Crime Report
Sept 29 – Digital Strategic Plan/FUND$ Replacement Website Update, Zero Waste Priorities
Oct 20 – Update Berkeley’s 2020 Vision, BMASP/Berkeley Pier-WETA Ferry
Unscheduled Workshops/Presentations
Cannabis Health Considerations
Vision 2050
Ohlone History and Culture (special meeting)
Presentation from StopWaste on SB1383
Systems Realignment
_____________________
To Check For Regional Meetings with Berkeley Council Appointees go to
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/City_Council__Committee_and_Regional_Body_Appointees.aspx
To check for Berkeley Unified School District Board Meetings go to
https://www.berkeleyschools.net/schoolboard/board-meeting-information/
_____________________
