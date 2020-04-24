Worth Noting:



All City meetings and events are either by videoconference or teleconference.



Video Updates from the Mayor on COVID-19 are on Mondays and Wednesdays and will be posted on the Mayor’s YouTube page, the Town Halls are also posted https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgXaP2idglejM_r7Iv7my6w









Saturday, April 25 - Virtual Town Hall, 12 – 1 pm, Live stream on jessearreguin.com

Monday , April 27 – City Council Budget & Finance Committee at 10 am and City Council Agenda Committee at 2:30 pm for review of proposed May 12 City Council meeting

– is at 6 pm, Thursday, April 30 – Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board at 7 pm, no agenda posted

