A person's brain has some level of similarity to a computer. Physically, the two are quite different, yet they have parallels. Humans know everything about the workings of human-made computers, yet there is a lot we don't know about the human brain, despite advances in science. The manner in which information is processed by the brain, versus by a computer, is vastly different. Yet, if you look at how human beings have short-term memory, long term memory, and mechanisms for processing data, this is parallel to the design of a computer. And, in this piece, I will make some analogies so that the readers can understand more easily.

The CPU in a home computer can process only so much data in a given moment. The human brain, in similar fashion, can only process so much. If we try to go beyond that limit, things begin to slip past the person who owns the brain. Errors will occur when we are trying to do too much at once.

Short-term memory for a human being is analogous to "Random Access Memory" in a home computer. In both, the capacities are limited. If you put too many demands of the RAM of a computer to the point where it is full, the computer will become overloaded and will barely, if at all, function. That is why computers are given "memory upgrades," on their systems. If you look at human beings, different individuals have different amounts of storage in their short-term memory. If a person tries to exceed that, such as in a demanding environment and/or too much multitasking, the person could experience problems or could begin to make mistakes.

Psychosis takes up valuable space in a person's short-term memory, and it uses up some of the processing power of the mind. Even when we cleverly create mechanisms to "reality-check" or otherwise compensate for delusions, mental space is being used. A non-afflicted person would ordinarily have that space available to deal with demands of their environment.

But where does medication fit into this picture? Antipsychotics often resolve some percentage of the delusions in a psychotic person's mind. However, this is accomplished through slowing the speed of the brain as a whole. This is analogous to slowing the processing speed of a microcomputer. When a computer has a slower processor, it can accomplish fewer tasks in a moment. In the human mind, medication doesn't stop a person from having intelligence. Yet, it can have an effect of shutting down areas of consciousness. And this is a bit different and worse if you compare it to a slower clock speed on a microcomputer.

If you look at an individual who has fully "decompensated" (and I despise that term) their mind is completely under the control of delusions and hallucinations. This activity in the mind is not organized, and its intensity of demands on the brain can cause harm to the brain, over a long period of time, if no intervention with medication is done. Such an individual can not meet her or his basic needs and may be dangerous because of not tracking reality.

Having a slower speed of function with fewer capabilities is by far the better choice. Yet it is very limiting. I can't handle much, and many people are aware of that. Some are not. I am not sure which is worse, since people may assume that I can do anything a non-afflicted person can do, (and this can put me in a rough situation.)

What are net results? People with schizophrenia are presumed to be dummies, when actually, we aren't. There are brilliant people afflicted with mental illness, and I am one of them.

Another result of reduced available brain capacity is more difficulty in dealing with challenging life situations.

If, on board, you have thought processes of psychosis, or if you have a mood problem, and if you also have thought processes to compensate for these, it can be a lot harder to function at things that most people take for granted as easy. This can affect one's position in life, and it can affect the ability to do enjoyable things.

I compensate for the not-so-great effects of the illness and the medication by producing more effort. Additionally, I have put a lot of time and energy into studying my mind, and I've found techniques to make it work better. However, if I push it too hard, I discover that I have symptoms of brain overload and/or mental fatigue. This happens to me more readily compared to someone not in treatment for a psychiatric condition.

Sitting at home and writing, to me, is less demanding than attempting to be out in the world performing at a job or gig. I am okay with all the above, because I have long ago eliminated the propensity to become upset over who I supposedly am. The ability to be okay with myself was achieved through cognitive exercises.

Learning more things about your mind and how it works is not a waste of time.