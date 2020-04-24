Not only is UC Berkeley doing their "Online Open House" regarding building on People's Park on April 27, but on the same day an "Online Scoping Session" for the Long Range Development Plan, which also includes housing on People's Park. It has received lots of push back from many quarters about doing this during the COVID-19 crisis; this is not a model for truly getting public input.

The public health implications of building on People's Park go beyond even what Michael Katz has described. Berkeley is one of most densely populated cities in California and Southside the most densely populated part of Berkeley. The only open space in Southside is People's Park. The Big One is coming so just imagine the need for open space for all the high rise occupants once the earthquake happens.