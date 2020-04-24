I guess our local world-class research university has learned nothing from the pandemic. Remarkably, UC is proposing to build 16- and 11-story dorms over People's Park. Because – as NYC's catastrophic infection and death rates show – close quarters and elevator-only access must be how to promote public health.



You can comment at UC's online "survey" through Monday, April 27:

https://capitalstrategies. berkeley.edu/peoples-park- housing-open-house-3



Many of the questions include a tiny free-text response field labeled "Other." These fields will actually accept any length of text. So draft offline, and paste in.



My own responses emphasized that just one block north, UC's recent "Anna Head Lot" dorm project respected Southside's fabric and history as a residential neighborhood. They're peaked-roof, brown-shingle, 4-story buildings that fit in with their neighbors instead of shadowing them. Even to reach the top floor, most young residents don't need to congregate in elevators. Why not replicate this success, instead of building a monstrosity that won't be safe to occupy?



Vote your conscience.