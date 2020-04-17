A group of Bay Area teens has recently founded a charitable organization called QuaranTunes, which connects experienced and qualified teen musicians with children ages 4-14 to give virtual music lessons in piano, drums, guitar, bass, songwriting, music production, voice, violin, viola, and much more to keep them occupied while they are stuck in quarantine. Payment for the lessons is donation-based, and 100% of their proceeds go directly to the CDP COVID-19 Response Fund. Just in the past few weeks, they have already assembled a team of over 40 volunteer teachers, all of whom are accomplished musicians, some already in top colleges (UC Berkeley, Stanford, UCLA, UCSB, Cal Poly, etc) pursuing careers in music. They are currently giving on average 15 lessons a day to clients living as close as the Bay Area and as far as the UK. If you or someone you know would be interested in getting involved by either teaching or signing up for music lessons, you can get in contact with them by visiting their website (www.quarantunes.site), emailing them at quarantunes.info@gmail.com, or calling them anytime at (650) 924-5660. You can also donate directly to their cause at paypal.me/quarantunesmusic (any amount is greatly appreciated).