For the past month, neighbors have been singing together on Wednesdays at noon from windows and porches around the world. For a few moments each week, a little bit of joy fills the air. The Berkeley Music Circus was originally set up with a final performance of “Celebration” at the end of April. However, with COVID-19 still in play, we are holding off on that song for a while and have added a few more to get us through the end of May. If we have to stay home longer and need more tunes, we’ll post them online at AnotherBullwinkelShow.com. Meanwhile, keep your hearts and lungs open by singing. Be safe – sing with social distancing.



Wednesday, April 22 THREE LITTLE BIRDS (Bob Marley)



www.azlyrics.com/lyrics/bobmarley/threelittlebirds.html

Wednesday, April 29 I CAN SEE CLEARLY NOW (Johnny Nash)

https://www.azlyrics.com/lyrics/johnnynash/icanseeclearlynow.html

Wednesday, May 6 WHAT A WONDERFUL WORLD (Louis Armstrong)

https://www.azlyrics.com/lyrics/louisarmstrong/whatawonderfulworld.html

Wednesday, May 13 OB-LA-DI, OB-LA-DA (Beatles)

https://www.azlyrics.com/lyrics/beatles/obladioblada.html

Lisa Bullwinkel, Hoopla CEO

Another Bullwinkel Show