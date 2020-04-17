I am strongly and unequivocally opposed to any dredging of the San Francisco Bay for oil companies or for any other reason. Dredging destroys the ecosystem that is dredged and stirs up toxic pollutants that had not been causing harm when they were underneath the bottom of the water. Dredging to allow more and larger oil tankers is especially egregious, as we should be moving away from polluting fossil fuels like oil for multiple reasons including human-caused climate change, not accommodating even more of them. We have already done a lot of environmental and ecological harm to the Bay with landfills, pollution, and other dredging. This proposed dredging would do even more harm and should not be approved!