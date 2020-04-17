The Army Corps of Engineers' proposal to dredge the Bay should not be allowed. The Corps is working hand-in-glove with Phillips 66, which has a refinery in Rodeo. The dredging would make it easier for the oil company to bring in deeper (thus larger) ships containing tar sands crude, an extremely heavy and dirty oil that requires additional fossil fuel use to break down into a usable state. In the likelihood of a spill, tar sands crude goes directly to the bottom of the Bay. The fact that it is almost entirely irretrievable is proven by its location at the bottom of the Kalamazoo River in Michigan, where a major leak occurred several years ago. We already have a huge problem on our hands with COVID-19, let's not set ourselves up for more heartbreak.