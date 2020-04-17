I am really outraged that interests from outside of our community would put us and our environment at risk for profit. The proposal to dredge our beautiful bay, majorly disrupting its fragile ecosystem, churning up mercury and lead from the bottom is bad enough. But to then create an endless parade of massive tar sands oil tankers, each one carrying a potential spill is absolutely unacceptable! The Bay Area should be leading in the move away from fossil fuels and plastic, not participating in its expansion. And we certainly should not be jeopardized the amazing San Francisco Bay which is central to our shared history and way of life! I call on everyone to join in fighting oil companies and the federal government who would steal our this iconic asset from us!