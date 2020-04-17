An order "mandating the use of face coverings for everyone, especially customers and workers in essential businesses" was issued Friday by City of Berkeley Health Officer Dr. Lisa Hernandez.

The order was made "so that infected people without symptoms don't unintentionally spread COVID-19," Hernandez said in an announcement.

The city edict came on the same day that face masks in public became mandatory in Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo and Sonoma counties.

"While we have seen many people cover their faces in public since the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and Bay Area health officers first recommended face coverings two weeks ago, it has not been enough," Hernandez said.

The order is effective immediately, but the city is allowing a grace until 8 a.m. Wednesday before beginning enforcement, the city said.

"Face coverings are not a substitute for staying home, staying 6 feet apart, and washing your hands regularly," Hernandez said. "A covering over mouth and nose is an additional tool in our arsenal of weapons to fight COVID-19. No end date has been set for when this requirement will end, so prepare accordingly."