Saturday, April 18 - Virtual Town Hall, 12 – 1 pm

Tuesday, April 21 – City Council Regular meeting is at 6 pm

Thursday, April 23 – Fair Campaign Practices Commission meets at 7 pm via teleconference

using this form by 9am on Saturday

The agenda for the April 28 City Council meeting is available for comment and follows the daily list of meetings. The agenda includes 7. opting up residential and commercial customers to Brilliant 100 and Municipal accounts to Renewable 100.

Dashboards for Tracking the Incidence and Trends of COVID-19

The Worldometer dashboard gives totals for “today” and “yesterday” and includes incidence by population making comparisons by country and states possible. The dashboard clock is set to GMT+0, which translates to 5 pm California Time. https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/

91-DIVOC shows trends by country and state. The totals lag behind the Worldometer by a day http://91-divoc.com/pages/covid-visualization/?fbclid=IwAR39UvU_W-bIImcZ1O8UItJ2mlIgBIjOw7m7KXJLwg1YeEwiIVVvqWjryzY

COVID-19 Compiler provides a map of the US with every county outlined. To view the incidence of COVID-19 by county just click on the county. https://covid19.topos.com

Sunday, April 19, 2020

No City meetings or events found

Monday, April 20, 2020

No City meetings or events found

Tuesday, April 21, 2020

LATE ENTRY – Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board, 3:15 pm, meeting announced, but no agenda available teleconference/videoconference information to be posted Monday, April 20, 2020, go to website for details

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/rent/

Berkeley City Council, Note there are different teleconference and videoconference numbers for the closed session and the regular session . Videoconference: If you do not wish for your name to appear on the screen, use the drop down menu and click on “rename” and rename yourself to be anonymous use the “raise your hand” and wait to be recognized to comment Teleconference: to comment press *9 and wait to be recognized, you will hear your phone number when recognized

LIVE AUDIO: KPFB 89.3, LIVE CAPTIONED BROADCAST: Cable B-TV (Channel 33) for the full agenda use the link

CLOSED Session, 4 pm,

Videoconference: https://zoom.us/j/96450029566,

Teleconference: 1-669-900-9128 Meeting ID 964 5002 9566, Agenda: 1. 295 University Negotiating Parties City of Berkeley (Dee Williams-Ridley, Paul Buddenhagen, Scott Ferris) and YOONACO dba Hana Japan, 2. Conference with Legal Council – Pending Litigation, Harris v. City of Berkeley, RG HG19025563

REGULAR Session, 6 – 11 pm,

Videoconference: https://zoom.us/j/257156624

Teleconference: 1-669-9009128 Meeting ID 257 156 624

Agenda: CONSENT: 1. Adopt Resolution Ratifying COVID-19 Local Emergency, 2. Bid Solicitations and RFP, 3. On-Call Landscape Architectural Services for Capital Improvement Projects, 4. FY 2021 Street Lighting Assessments, 5. Letter to Assemblymember Wicks supporting AB 1851eliminating parking requirements on faith-based properties for density bonus qualifying housing development projects, ACTION: 6. Public Hearing to grant Franchise Agreement Amendment for Electric Bike Share Program with Bay Area Motivate, LLC, a subsidiary of Lyft, A. Resolution Oppose Alameda County Sheriff Proposal for additional $85,000,000 for Santa Rita Jail, B. Establish Moratorium on Enforcements of BMC 14.48 Ordinance 3x3 regulation, Encampment Evictions, Sweeps, RV Parking and towing/ticketing/impounding of vehicles used for shelter during COVID-19 Pandemic, 7. Adopt Resolution to upgrade residential and commercial customers to a 100% GHG-Free Electricity Plan (Brilliant 100) and to upgrade Municipal accounts to 100% Renewable (Renewable 100), 8. Urgency Ordinance 1. Limit Commercial Rent Increases to 10% thru and 6 months after emergency declaration, 2. Send Correspondence to District DA and authorize City Attorney to take action against any violator who seeks rent increase that has the effect to evict any commercial tenant.

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/City_Council__Agenda_Index.aspx

Wednesday, April 22, 2020

No City meetings or events found

Thursday, April 23, 2020

Open Government & Fair Campaign Practices Commission, 7 pm, Teleconference: 213-279-1690 Meeting ID 783454379, Agenda: 3. Public Comment non-agenda items, 7. Negotiated stipulation with Lacey for 2018, Amendments to Election Reform Act, 9. Officeholder accounts, 10. Presentation 2020 Census, 11. FCPC 2020-2021 Work Plan, 13. Lobbying registration and reporting, 14. D-13 accounts and nonprofit donations, 15. Open Government 2020-2021 Work Plan

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/FCPC/

Friday, April 24, 2020

No City meetings or events found

Saturday, April 25, 2020

No City meetings or events found

Sunday, April 26, 2020

No City meetings or events found

_____________________

The April 28, 2020 City Council Agenda is available for comment for comment email council@cityofberkeley.info

The April 28 City Council Meeting will be conducted exclusively through VIDEOCONFERENCE: https://zoom.us/j/96207688419

TELECONFERENCE: 1-669-9009128 Meeting ID 962 0768 8419

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/2020/04_Apr/City_Council__04-28-2020_-_Regular_Meeting_Agenda.aspx

April 28 Agenda: CONSENT: 1. 2nd reading Amendment to FY 2020 Annual Appropriations Ordinance $28,565,263 (gross) $15,378,568, 2. 2nd reading lease agreement with 200 Marina Blvd LLC, Doubletree Hotel 60-year term 5/14/2020 – 12/31/2080, capital contribution from 200 Marina LLC to Marina Street improvements, 3. Zoning Ordinance Amendment for Family Daycare Homes to comply with Senate Bill 234, 4. 2nd reading Amend Tenant Screening to prohibit fees to existing tenants and lease terminations, 5. Approve 5/10/2020 minutes, 6. Ordinance to establish Citizen Redistricting Commission rules and procedures will convene in Fall in response to 2020 Census results, 7. Formal Bid solicitations, RFP Sanitary Sewer Rehab Project, 8. Contract $32,160/yr for FY21 with City Data Services and authorization to extend for additional 3 years (FY21+FY22+FY23+FY24=$128,640), 9. Amend and extend Contract add $117,000 total $217,000with Youth Spirit Artworks for Transition Age Youth Case Management, Linkage Services and Tiny House Case Management, 10. Contract $500,000 with ENGEO for testing and inspection services for Tuolumne Camp Construction project 5/1/2020 – 7/1/2022, 11. Contract $556,292 (includes 10% contingency) with Andres Construction for Sanitary Sewer Rehab at West Frontage Road, 12. Contracts 1. Add $1,000,000 total $1,500,000 and extend to 6/30/2022 with LCC Engineering & Surveying Inc for on-call civil engineering, 2. Add $1,000,000 total $2,500,000 and extend to 6/30/2022 with Pavement Engineering In for on-call engineering services, 13. Approve Proposed Projects anticipated to be paid for by State Road Maintenance and Rehabilitation Account (RMRA) for FY 2021, 14. Fill Vacancy with appointment of Mr. Carlos Hill (District 1) on Human Welfare and Community Action Commission,

ACTION: 15. Public Hearing Redesign and Rezone of Rose Garden Inn at 2740 and 2744 Telegraph and 2348 Ward, 16. Public Hearing Submission of 2020-2025 Consolidated Plan Block Grant (CDBG), Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG) and Home Investment Partnership Program (HOME), allocate 85% of Program Year (PY20) to Housing Trust Fund, 5% to Community Housing Development Organization (CHDO) and 10% Program Administration and authorize City Manager to submit Plan to HUD, 17. Discussion and Direction to City Manager regarding community survey for Nov 3, 2020 Ballot Measures,

18. Charter Amendment on Nov 3, 2020 Ballot changing Mayor and Councilmembers to full-time status with salary increase, 19. Prepare City Ballot Measure to Create a Climate Action Fund to become fossil free – response to Climate Action Plan and Climate Emergency, 20. Ballot Measure to introduce Term Limits 3 – 4 year terms or twelve years with required 2-year hiatus in order to serve additional terms for Mayor and City Councilmembers, INFORMATION REPORTS: 15. Mid-Year Budget Update, 16. Eight Previous Referrals to Planning Dept Which Can Be Tracked as Fulfilled,

_______________________

Public Hearings Scheduled – Land Use Appeals

1533 Beverly (single family dwelling) 6/2/2020

0 Euclid – Berryman Reservoir TBD

Remanded to ZAB or LPC With 90-Day Deadline

1155-73 Hearst (develop 2 parcels) – referred back to City Council – to be scheduled

Notice of Decision (NOD) With End of Appeal Period

1132 Amador 4/28/2020

2590 Bancroft 4/30/2020

2715 Belrose 5/5/2020

1440 Bonita 4/28/2020

1449 Grizzly Peak 4/28/2020

1484 Grizzly Peak 4/30/2020

1476 Keoncrest 4/28/2020

2150 Kittredge 4/28/2020

1397 La Loma 4/30/2020

11 Maryland 4/30/2020

74 Oak Ridge 4/30/2020

1231 Ordway 4/28/2020

1205 Parker 5/5/2020

1315 Peralta 4/28/2020

2418 Sacramento 4/28/2020

2910 Seventh 4/23/2020

1998 Shattuck 4/30/2020

600 Spruce 4/28/2020

2650 Telegraph 4/28/2020

1665 Thousand Oaks 4/30/2020

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/planning_and_development/land_use_division/current_zoning_applications_in_appeal_period.aspx

LINK to Current Zoning Applications https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Planning_and_Development/Land_Use_Division/Current_Zoning_Applications.aspx

___________________

WORKSHOPS

June 23 – Climate Action Plan/Resiliency Update,

July 21 – Crime Report

Sept 29 – Digital Strategic Plan/FUND$ Replacement Website Update, Zero Waste Priorities

Oct 20 – Update Berkeley’s 2020 Vision, BMASP/Berkeley Pier-WETA Ferry

Unscheduled Workshops/Presentations

Cannabis Health Considerations

Vision 2050

Ohlone History and Culture (special meeting)

Presentation from StopWaste on SB1383

Systems Realignment

_____________________

To Check For Regional Meetings with Berkeley Council Appointees go to

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/City_Council__Committee_and_Regional_Body_Appointees.aspx

To check for Berkeley Unified School District Board Meetings go to

https://www.berkeleyschools.net/schoolboard/board-meeting-information/

_____________________

