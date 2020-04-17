Berkeley Public Health Officer Dr. Lisa Hernandez issued an order on Thursday mandating masks, temperature screenings and symptom checks for workers and visitors at skilled nursing and residential care facilities to control the spread of the coronavirus.

Hernandez said the close contact of people living and working in congregate living settings makes them more susceptible to COVID-19 infections, which she said can spread easily even when people are talking in close proximity.

She said the age or underlying health conditions of residents at nursing and residential care facilities further increases their risk of serious illness or death.

"While we have not yet had a lab-confirmed COVID-19 positive case in a skilled nursing facility or other residential facility, the nature of this virus makes such a case inevitable," Hernandez said in a statement.

She said, "Outbreaks across the nation increase urgency for decisive action. These steps will reduce risk to residents in facilities where the virus can spread rapidly and with severe consequences."

Hernandez's order requires such facilities to perform temperature screenings and symptom checks on staff contractors and visitors before they enter. She said anyone with a temperature over 100 degrees Fahrenheit or who says they experienced COVID-19 symptoms in the past seven days shouldn't be allowed inside.

The order also requires that surgical masks be worn by staff and visitors while they're inside facilities and by residents when they're outside their rooms. Clean, dry cloth masks may be used only if surgical masks aren't available and should be laundered before reuse.

In addition, Hernandez's order calls for canceling all group activities and communal dining. She said when residents must leave their rooms they should remain at least six feet apart from one another.

The order also includes limiting staff working at multiple facilities.

Similar orders for licensed health care facilities were issued by the health officers of Alameda and Contra Costa counties on Monday. Similar orders for congregate care facilities were issued by officials in San Mateo County and Sonoma County on Wednesday and Thursday.