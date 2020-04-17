This has been an especially bad week for Donald Trump. Multiple media reports have carefully cataloged his conflicting statements in response to the Coronavirus. He initially praised China’s and later charged them with withholding critical information. Twisting his Rubik’s Cube of blame he now blames the World Health Organization (WHO) of being too China-centric.

Halting American funding of WHO during a raging pandemic is like torching a fire department’s trucks in the middle of an inferno. WHO rang the alarm as early as January 4 and declared the Coronavirus an international emergency at the end of the month. Tragically, the Trump administration ignored their warnings and rejected their diagnostic testing kit which has been used in dozens of countries.Trump repeatedly downplayed the severity of the Coronavirus dismissing it as a Democrat hoax claiming the number of infections would quickly disappear. His passivity has caused the death of thousands of Americans and left large numbers of doctors and nurses unprotected.



No amount of bobbing and weaving, screaming and insulting reporters detracts from Trump’s gross incompetence. He likened the virus to the flu which encouraged large gathering in churches and young people to frolic on Florida beaches.

According to recent statistics, the U.S. had 80 deaths per million compared to four in South Korea and less than one in Taiwan.

Meanwhile, Dr Strangelove Trump continues to promote Hydroxychloroquine as a cure. Yes, he does have a personal stake in the sales of the malaria drug. For more go to, http://callforsocialjustice. blogspot.com/

