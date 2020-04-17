The Gulf has always been a mecca for poor migrant workers. The local Gulf “Brahmin” inhabitants have always eschewed blue collar jobs importing migrants to do the heavy lifting. Many migrants amassed substantial debts to recruiters and middlemen before arriving. Many are desperately short of food and money and are bitter their host countries treat them as an expendable underclass. Gulf States like Qatar and Saudi Arabia have fired tens of thousands of migrants and ordered a lockdown in overcrowded facilities raising fears of the widespread of the coronavirus. If the migrants are lucky enough to escape the virus they will certainly die of starvation. According to recent statistics released by the CIA, migrants make up more than 30% of Saudi Arabia’s 34 million citizens; more than 50% in Bahrain and Oman and in Kuwait foreigners outnumber citizens by two-thirds. In Qatar the number is a staggering nine to one. It is extremely short sighted to deny them support. A hasty exit would surely cause many of the Gulf States economies to collapse. Equally guilty are their countries of origin who have failed to airlift the migrants back home. In a show of contempt for poor migrants, a prominent Kuwaiti actress said on TV that they should be thrown out “into the desert.” It is appalling that the US,Britain and other western counties who have amassed $billions in arms sales to the Gulf States but show little concern for the welfare of migrant communities.