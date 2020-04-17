On April 11th at 8:23 am, officers responded to the Panoramic Hill neighborhood on a report of a package theft. The alert person in the neighborhood noticed one of the suspects stealing a package from their neighbor and immediately called the police. When officers arrived, they learned that the suspects were last seen driving up the Panoramic Way hill in a full-size SUV and had not returned yet.

For those who are unfamiliar with the Panoramic Way neighborhood, there is only one way in and one way out of the Panoramic Hill neighborhood….

As you might imagine, officers caught up with the suspects soon after. When officers approached the suspect’s SUV, they couldn’t help but notice that the back seat was full of packages. The suspects were subsequently arrested on suspicion of several theft-and drug-related charges.

In total, officers located a dozen stolen packages and nearly two dozen pieces of stolen US Mail—belonging to 17 different people from the cities of Berkeley, Emeryville and Oakland.

On April 13th, the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office charged the suspects (Ieisha Griffin, Female, 47 years old, Oakland, CA and Stephen McCorry, Male, 29 years old, Oakland, CA) with 484(a) PC—Theft, 496(a) PC—Possession of Stolen Property and 530.5(e) PC—Mail Theft.

The Berkeley Police Department takes great pride in keeping our community safe. We appreciate the public’s support and are pleased that we were able to bring justice to those who wish to do harm to our community.