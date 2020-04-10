The Alameda-Contra Costa Transit District said on Wednesday that it is implementing seating limits on its buses and encouraging riders to wear masks to keep people safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

AC Transit, which serves parts of Alameda and Contra Costa counties, already had implemented social-distancing standards that called for passengers to use the rear doors of its buses to keep the drivers safe.

The bus agency said its new policy of minimizing the number of passengers on buses will remain in place until further notice.

AC Transit said 30-foot feeder coaches will now only allow 6 passengers, 40-foot standard coaches will be limited to 10 passengers, 60-foot articulated coaches will only allow 16 passengers and 44-foot double-decker buses will be limited to 24 passengers.

The agency said operators may bypass stops once a bus's passenger count nears the new seating threshold.

AC Transit warned that because of the new policy riders may experience trip delays and are asked to plan accordingly.

The bus agency said that in addition to social-distancing, it strongly encourages riders to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's guidelines to wear a cloth face mask on board which covers their nose and mouth, effective immediately.

AC Transit said its drivers already are wearing personal protective equipment, including gloves, eyewear and masks.

It said riders should avoid interactions with their drivers.