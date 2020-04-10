The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Tuesday afternoon include:

The 50th annual San Francisco Pride Parade and Celebration will not take place June 27 and 28 as scheduled due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizers announced Tuesday. The event normally draws in hundreds of thousands of people who pour into the city's Civic Center area.

Despite calls from activists and city supervisors to house homeless people of all ages in hotel rooms after nearly 100 at a San Francisco homeless shelter were found to be infected, Mayor London Breed and other city officials on Monday defended their plan to only house those who qualify. So far, the city has secured 2,082 hotel rooms across 13 hotels and has already placed some 750 people in rooms. More hotel rooms will be secured on a rolling basis.

The number of inmates at the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin who have the coronavirus has decreased by six because six who tested positive have completely recovered, Alameda County sheriff's officials said on Monday. A total of 73 inmates have been tested so far, with 42 testing negative, 15 testing positive and 16 results still pending, according to the sheriff's office.

Since March 20, more than 58,000 Californians have signed up for insurance through the Covered California health insurance exchange, according to state officials. That's three times more than the number of people who signed up during the same period last year.

As of Tuesday at 3 p.m., officials have confirmed the following number of cases in the greater Bay Area region:

Alameda County: 888 cases, 23 deaths (888 cases, 23 deaths on Monday) Contra Costa County: 552 cases, 11 deaths (552 cases, 11 deaths on Monday) Marin County: 170 cases, 10 deaths (164 cases, 10 deaths on Monday) Monterey County: 87 cases, 3 deaths (87 cases, 3 deaths on Monday)

Napa County: 38 cases, 2 deaths (34 cases, 2 deaths on Monday) San Francisco County: 987 cases, 15 deaths (957 cases, 15 deaths on Monday) San Mateo County: 721 cases, 21 deaths (701 cases, 21 deaths on Monday) Santa Clara County: 1,666 cases, 60 deaths (1,666 cases, 60 deaths on Monday) Santa Cruz County: 91 cases, 2 deaths (91 cases, 1 death on Monday) Solano County: 135 cases, 2 deaths (121 cases, 2 deaths on Monday) Sonoma County: 152 cases, 2 deaths (147 cases, 2 deaths on Monday) Statewide: 23,338 cases, 758 deaths (22,348 cases, 687 deaths on Monday)