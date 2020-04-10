A fire at a two-story structure in central Berkeley that was reported just after noon on Tuesday spread to two adjacent structures but has now been contained, a city fire spokesman said.

Assistant Chief Keith May said the fire in the 2000 block of Blake Street was reported at 12:04 p.m. and quickly spread to a single-story structure on its west and to a three-story structure to its rear.

May said the fire department's response to the blaze was upgraded to a second alarm and then to a third alarm but the third alarm was canceled a short time later.

All of the residents of the three buildings were able to get out safely and there aren't any reports of injuries to the residents or firefighters, according to May.

The exposure fires to the two adjacent buildings have been extinguished but firefighters haven't yet been able to enter the building where the fire originated, and at this point are preventing it from spreading further while they're in a defensive mode, May said.

The American Red Cross is at the scene to help residents who've been displaced, according to May.

The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage haven't yet been determined because it's still an active scene, May said.