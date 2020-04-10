Our economy, at a reasonable guess, is analogous to driving a car on the freeway with the gas gauge pointing to just below empty--we have massive unemployment, and we are being told to stay at home to slow the spread of a deadly communicable disease. How does this affect people on a psychological level? I could not begin to assess such a thing, and someone better than me could probably write volumes about it after we extricate ourselves from this predicament. However, in this week's column I will talk to you a bit about how it is affecting me.



As a mentally ill man, I am affected by this when I watch television news and when I interact with people and see a number of people wearing masks in public--when I go out for essential trips. It seems surreal. But, does it trigger my symptoms? Of course, it does.



I am halfway into a change of residence that is mandated by needs of my family unit. At the same time, there is an acquaintance who would like to make their problems into my problems. I have to deal with details on a number of fronts. And I am not prepared for a lot of what I'm up against.



Life was already difficult enough when I was not in the middle of moving, something which is a major life challenge, and when there was not a pandemic at the same time, which affects moving and adds additional strain.

Meanwhile, while I'm writing this, millions of Americans are expected to do without their paychecks, are expected not to go to work, and are expected to stay isolated. To me, it seems as though Americans are handling this better than a reasonable person would expect.

I've practiced a lot of self-coaching. The self-coaching allows me to manage my emotions as well as extricate myself from delusions that come up periodically. I've had to deal with real life challenges while at the same time, my brain doesn't really want to track reality--it has required effort for me to make it do that.

On my side is that I've dropped the expectation that things should be easy. Secondly, I have a lot of power over my emotions, because I've practiced mindfulness on a repeated basis since the time of three months after becoming mentally ill, in 1982.

In their efforts to fight the coronavirus, Contra Costa County is coordinating between services. Some or all agencies have limited in-person contact to emergency situations only. The mental health clinic that I attend is providing services by phone and by video, with no in-person contact but a lot of support, done remotely. Contra Costa NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) is providing services and support via internet and phone.

The coronavirus is a challenge to the human species of the same caliber as WWII. When we get it resolved, and that will not be soon, the landscape will be permanently changed.