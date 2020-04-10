Today the Mayor mentioned that a City website advertises the locations of handwashing stations (and portable toilets?). I assume it's there somewhere but I could not find this map.

I would also like to ask the Mayor: Have you made a practice of traveling around the city repeatedly to check to see if this alleged service delivery is (a) actually happening (b) is adequately maintained (c) is being used (d) is known to the members of our community in need?

Bureaucracies tend to diverge from executive control without those kind of from-the-top end-to-end checks, consistently applied. Further, services are only services when they reach those in need and are successfully used by them.