All City meetings and events are either by videoconference or teleconference.



Video Updates from the Mayor on COVID-19 are on Mondays and Wednesdays and will be posted on the Mayor’s YouTube page, the April 10 Town Hall is also posted https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgXaP2idglejM_r7Iv7my6w







Monday – Agenda Committee meets at 2:30 pm to plan the April 28 City Council meeting and review the status of Boards, Commissions and Committees that have been suspended for 60 days due to COVID-19. The action items on this agenda look to be interesting with three proposed ballot initiatives 11. Change Mayor and Council member status to fulltime, 13. Create a Climate Action Fund, 14. Introduce Term limits for Mayor and Councilmembers



Tuesday – City Council Regular meeting is at 6 pm, item 39. Require Onsite Inclusionary Units in Qualified Opportunity Zones



Wednesday – Climate Emergency Task Force is at 5:30 by call in or zoom – 215 on email list for this Zoom meeting



Thursday – Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board meeting is listed as pending



All other previously scheduled meetings have been cancelled.







The agenda for the April 21 City Council meeting is available for comment and follows the daily list of meetings. The agenda includes 7. opting up residential and commercial customers to Brilliant 100 and Municipal accounts to Renewable 100.

Sunday, April 12, 2020

No City meetings or events found

Monday, April 13, 2020

Agenda and Rules Policy Committee Special Meeting, 2:30 pm, This meeting will be conducted exclusively through videoconference and teleconference, Public Comment precedes review of the Agendas, VIDEOCONFERENCE: https://zoom.us/j/606278645 If you do not wish for your name to appear on the screen, use the drop down menu and click on “rename” and rename yourself to be anonymous use the “raise your hand” and wait to be recognized to comment TELECONFERENCE: 1-669-900-9128 Meeting ID 606 278 645 to comment press *9 and wait to be recognized, you will hear your phone number when recognized Agenda planning for April 28 City Council meeting: (Agenda Committee packet 208 pages) For the full agenda use the link

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/Policy_Committee__Agenda___Rules.aspx

Proposed April 28 agenda: CONSENT: 2. Formal Bid Solicitations Sanitary Sewer, 3. Contract $32,160/yr for FY21 with City Data Services and authorization to extend for additional 3 years (FY22, FY23, FY24) 4. Amend and extend Contract add $117,000 total $217,000with Youth Spirit Artworks for Transition Age Youth Case Management, Linkage Services and Tiny House Case Management, 5. Contract $500,000 with ENGEO for testing and inspection services for Tuolumne Camp Construction project 5/1/2020 – 7/1/2022, 6. Contract $556,292 (includes 10% contingency) with Andres Construction for Sanitary Sewer Rehab at West Frontage Road, 7. Contracts 1. Add $1,000,000 total $1,500,000 and extend to 6/30/2022 with LCC Engineering & Surveying Inc for on-call civil engineering, 2. Add $1,000,000 total $2,500,000 and extend to 6/30/2022 with Pavement Engineering In for on-call engineering services, 8. Approve Proposed Projects anticipated to be paid for by State Road Maintenance and Rehabilitation Account (RMRA) for FY 2021, 9. Fill Vacancy with appointment of Mr. Carlos Hill (District 1) on Human Welfare and Community Action Commission, ACTION: 10. Public Hearing Submission of 2020-2025 Consolidated Plan Block Grant (CDBG) , Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG) and Home Investment Partnership Program (HOME), allocate 85% of Program Year (PY20) to Housing Trust Fund, 5% to Community Housing Development Organization (CHDO) and 10% Program Administration and authorize City Manager to submit Plan to HUD, 11. Charter Amendment on Nov 3, 2020 Ballot changing Mayor and Councilmembers to full-time status with salary increase, 12. Citizens Redistricting Ordinance, 13. Prepare City Ballot Measure to Create a Climate Action Fund to become fossil free – response to Climate Action Plan and Climate Emergency, 14. Ballot Measure to introduce Term Limits 3 – 4 year terms or twelve years with required 2-year hiatus in order to serve additional terms for Mayor and City Councilmembers, INFORMATION REPORTS: 15. Mid-Year Budget Update, 16. Eight Previous Referrals to Planning Dept Which Can Be Tracked as Fulfilled,

COMMITTEE ACTION ITEMS: 8. Discussion and Direction Regarding Impact of COVID-19 on Meetings of Legislative Bodies (Design Review Committee, Fair Campaign Practices Commission, Housing Advisory Commission, Joint Subcommittee on the Implementation of State Housing Laws, Landmarks Preservation Commission, Open Government Commission, Personnel Board, Planning Commission, Police Review Commission, Zoning Adjustments Board), re-evaluation of current 60 day suspension of all Boards, Commissions and Committees unless there is time-sensitive, legally mandated business to complete and to meet the meeting must be pre-approved by the Director of Emergency Services.

Tuesday, April 14, 2020

Berkeley City Council,

VIDEOCONFERENCE https://zoom.us/j/724407089 If you do not wish for your name to appear on the screen, use the drop down menu and click on “rename” and rename yourself to be anonymous use the “raise your hand” and wait to be recognized to comment TELECONFERENCE: 1-669-900-9128 Meeting ID 724 407 089 to comment press *9 and wait to be recognized, you will hear your phone number when recognized

LIVE AUDIO: KPFB 89.3, LIVE CAPTIONED BROADCAST: Cable B-TV (Channel 33) for the full agenda use the link

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/City_Council__Agenda_Index.aspx

Closed Session, 4 pm, Agenda: 1. Conference with Legal Council McClintock v. 2398 Parker Street, LLC, Andrew Partos and City of Berkeley, Superior Court RG 18906807, 2. Under Negotiation Price, 830 University, Negotiating parties: City of Berkeley, Bay Area Community Services, Berkeley Free Clinic, Property Owner: City of Berkeley,

Regular Session, 6 – 11 pm, Agenda: CONSENT: 1. Contract $93,600 with Sonya Dublin Consulting as external evaluator Tobacco Prevention Program, ends 6/30/2021 2. Contract $104,400 Contingency $38,600 with Lind Marine for removal of derelict and abandoned vessels at Berkeley Marina, 3. Contract add $127,200 total $305,000 with Affordable Painting Services, Inc for additional painting Park Buildings, 4. Contract add $300,000 total $500,000 with Bay Area Tree Specialists for as-needed tree services 5/29/2019 – 5/28/2022, 5. Contract add $204,152 total $375,000 with ERA Construction for concrete repair in parks, 6. Contract $3,491,917 (includes $317,447 contingency) with Ghilotti Construction, Inc for Rose Garden Pergola Reconstruction & Site Improvements, 7. Contract $600,000 with Vol Ten Corporation DBA Delta Charter for bus transportation for Day Camp & Summer Programs 6/1/2020-6/1/2025, 8. Ratify action taken by City Manager during recess to add $250,000 to contract total $2,245,725.99 for rental of Police Dept Substation at 841 Folger/3000 Seventh Street, 9. Add $162,568 total $233,868 with Bigbelly Solar Compacting Trash and Recycling Receptacles term remains 8/1/2018-6/30/2023, 10. 2nd Reading Ronald V. Dellums Fair Chance Access to Housing, 11. Call for Consolidated Nov 3. Election, 12. Approval Minutes, 13. Stephen and Mary Birch Foundation Donation to Animal Shelter, 14. FY 2020 Annual Appropriations $28,565,263 (gross) and $15,378,568 (net) 15. Renewal North Shattuck Business Improvement District, 16. 1601 Oxford Interest Rate Reduction to 1%, 17. Shelter Plus Care Program Renewal Grants, 18. 60-year term Lease Agreement 5/4/2020-12/31/2080 200 Marina Blvd for Doubletree Hotel, Berkeley City contribution $3,000,000 for Marina street improvements, 19. Grant Application $42,000 Surrendered and Abandoned Vessel Exchange, 20. Donation Friends of Marin Circle, 21. Waiver of Annual Marina Berth Fees for Non-profits (Berkeley Racing Canoe Club, Cal Sailing Club, The Pegasus Project, Blue Water Foundation) 22. Contract $39,650,670 (includes 10% contingency, add-alternatives) with Robert E. Boyer Construction, Inc. for Tuolumne Camp, 23. Funding $1,000,000 to EBMUD FY 2020-FY 2024 to control wet weather overflows and bypasses, 24. Vacate sewer easement at 2009 Addison, 25. Contract $2,475,200 (includes 10% contingency) with CF Contracting, Inc for Sacramento Complete Streets, 26. Contract add $300,000 total $450,000 with Clean Harbors, Inc. for Hazardous Waste and extend to 6/30/2022, 27. Contract $4,478,909 with Bay Cities Paving & Grading for Street Rehab FY 2020 Project, 28. Contract add $100,000 total $600,000 with Revel Environmental Manufacturing for on-call Storm Water Maintenance extend to 6/30/2021, 29. Contract up to $240,000 with National Data & Surveying Services for On-call Transportation and Parking Survey Consulting Services, 30. Refer to staff to develop mechanism for more thorough count of homeless persons during 2021 Berkeley Homeless Point-In-Time Count, 31. Appoint Ann Hawkins to Mental Health Commission, 32. Budget Referral $279,000 to Fund Berkeley Youthworks, 33. Pints for Paws Fund raiser – Council discretionary funds, 34. Support SB 54 & AB 1080 CA Circular Economy and Plastic Pollution Reduction Act (only 9% of plastic is recycled, billion tons of plastic are added to the oceans each year), 35. Support SB 1160 Public Utilities undergrounding, ACTION: 36. Public Hearing – General Plan Redesign and Rezone of The Rose Garden Inn at 2740 Telegraph, 2744 Telegraph, 2348 Ward, 37. Public Hearing – Zoning Ordinance Amendment for Family Daycare Homes to comply with Senate Bill 234, 38. Nov 3 Election Ballot Initiative Charter Amendment to establish Police Board and Director of Police Accountability, 39. Ordinance requiring 20% onsite inclusionary units in new rental developments (10 units or more) in Qualified Opportunity Zones (QOZs), 40. BMC 13.78 add prohibition of additional fees for existing tenancies and lease terminations, INFORMATION REPORTS: 41. Public Health Officer’s Order Directing the Placement of COVID-19 Isolation and Quarantine Facilities on Public Property for Homeless Persons, 42. Strategic Plan Performance Measures, 43. Summary of Aging Services, 44. Pathways STAIR FY-6 month evaluation, 45. Parks, Recreation & Waterfront Dept Capital Improvement Projects Update, 46. Measure T1 Update, 47. Audit Recommendation Status 911 Dispatchers, 48. Public Works Planned Projects for FY 2021, 49. Children, Youth and Recreation Commission FY 2020 Work Plan, 50. Civic Arts Grants, 51. Commemorative Program.

Wednesday, April 15, 2020

Joint Meeting of the Climate Emergency Mobilization Task Force (CEMTF) and RV/Tiny Homes Solutions Task Force, 5:30 – 7 pm, https://zoom.us/j/7635380017

One Tap Mobile 1-669-900-9128 Meeting ID 763 538 0017, Agenda not posted

Thursday, April 16, 2020

Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board, 7 – 11 pm, listed as pending, no agenda posted

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/rent/

Friday, April 17, 2020

No City meetings or events found

Saturday, April 18, 2020

No City meetings or events found

Sunday, April 19, 2020

No City meetings or events found

_____________________

The April 21, 2020 City Council Agenda is available for comment for comment email council@cityofberkeley.info

The April 21 City Council Meeting will be conducted exclusively through

Videoconference https://zoom.us/j/257156624

Teleconference 1-669-9009128 Meeting ID 257 156 624

Live Audio KPFB Radio 89.3, Live captioned broadcasts B-TV (Channel 33)

CONSENT: 1. Adopt Resolution Ratifying COVID-19 Local Emergency, 2. Bid Solicitations and RFP, 3. On-Call Landscape Architectural Services for Capital Improvement Projects, 4. FY 2021 Street Lighting Assessments, 5. Letter to Assemblymember Wicks supporting AB 1851eliminating parking requirements on faith-based properties for density bonus qualifying housing development projects, ACTION: 6. Public Hearing to grant Franchise Agreement Amendment for Electric Bike Share Program with Bay Area Motivate, LLC, a subsidiary of Lyft, 7. Adopt Resolution to upgrade residential and commercial customers to a 100% GHG-Free Electricity Plan (Brilliant 100) and to upgrade Municipal accounts to 100% Renewable (Renewable 100).

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/2020/04_Apr/City_Council__04-21-2020_-_Regular_Meeting_Agenda.aspx

_______________________

Public Hearings Scheduled – Land Use Appeals

1533 Beverly (single family dwelling) 6/2/2020

0 Euclid – Berryman Reservoir TBD

Remanded to ZAB or LPC With 90-Day Deadline

1155-73 Hearst (develop 2 parcels) – referred back to City Council – to be scheduled

Notice of Decision (NOD) With End of Appeal Period

1132 Amador 4/28/2020

2590 Bancroft 4/30/2020

1440 Bonita 4/28/2020

1484 Grizzly Peak 4/30/2020

1476 Keoncrest 4/28/2020

1397 La Loma 4/30/2020

11 Maryland 4/30/2020

74 Oak Ridge 4/30/2020

1231 Ordway 4/28/2020

1315 Peralta 4/28/2020

2418 Sacramento 4/28/2020

2910 Seventh 4/17/2020

2910 Seventh 4/23/2020

1998 Shattuck 4/30/2020

600 Spruce 4/28/2020

1665 Thousand Oaks 4/30/2020

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/planning_and_development/land_use_division/current_zoning_applications_in_appeal_period.aspx

LINK to Current Zoning Applications https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Planning_and_Development/Land_Use_Division/Current_Zoning_Applications.aspx

___________________

WORKSHOPS

June 23 – Climate Action Plan/Resiliency Update,

July 21 – Crime Report

Sept 29 – Digital Strategic Plan/FUND$ Replacement Website Update, Zero Waste Priorities

Oct 20 – Update Berkeley’s 2020 Vision, BMASP/Berkeley Pier-WETA Ferry

Unscheduled Workshops/Presentations

Cannabis Health Considerations

Vision 2050

Ohlone History and Culture (special meeting)

Presentation from StopWaste on SB1383

Systems Realignment

_____________________

