As a resident of an old folks home we are just having so much fun. If you think that contemplating your navel is fun.



We cannot leave our rooms, our meals are brought to us, we have to wear masks just to go out in the halls—which of course we are not supposed to do. No more concerts, no more exercising, no more poetry gatherings. Just don’t get together with other people and stay six feet away from them if you should happen upon them.



But we do have our computers—imagine if this were even 5 years ago. Now we have orchestras streaming into our rooms with views of the musicians playing. From the Berkeley Book Fair yesterday poets read to us. And then there is Zoom where I will be watching my young cousin’s orchestra playing in Connecticut on the weekend.



It would be good to see my family in person. It is hard to hug on line—oops! not so close.