The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Monday morning include:

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency will be temporarily eliminating service Wednesday on all but 17 of its most-used bus lines in and around San Francisco as a result of the pandemic.

Contra Costa County is setting up a center this week at San Ramon City Hall, 7000 Bollinger Canyon Road, to accept community donations of protective equipment and supplies for use by health care providers around the county. The center will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.

The annual Artichoke Festival in Monterey has been postponed, but organizers of the 61-year-old nonprofit event are putting together a Drive-up/Drop-off Food Drive on Thursday to benefit the Food Bank for Monterey County.

As of Monday at 9:30 a.m., officials have confirmed the following number of cases in the greater Bay Area region:

Alameda County: 566 cases, 12 deaths (566 cases, 12 deaths at last check Sunday)

Contra Costa County: 386 cases, 6 deaths (386 cases, 6 deaths on Sunday)

Marin County: 141 cases, 7 deaths (141 cases, 7 deaths on Sunday)

Monterey County: 53 cases, 2 deaths (53 cases, 2 deaths on Sunday)

Napa County: 20 cases, 2 deaths (20 cases, 2 deaths on Sunday)

San Francisco County: 583 cases, 9 deaths (568 cases, 8 deaths on Sunday)

San Mateo County: 579 cases, 13 deaths (555 cases, 13 deaths on Sunday)

Santa Clara County: 1,207 cases, 39 deaths (1,207 cases, 39 deaths on Sunday)

Santa Cruz County: 69 cases, 1 death (69 cases, 1 death on Sunday)

Solano County: 73 cases, 1 death (73 cases, 1 death on Sunday)

Sonoma County: 111 cases, 1 death (107 cases, 1 death on Sunday)