Monday – Agenda Committee meets to plan April 21 City Council meeting



Wednesday – Police Review Commission meets to review the proposed charter amendment to establish a Police Board and Director of Police Accountability



Friday – Virtual Berkeley Town Hall look for an announcement from Mayor Arreguin with the time







The agenda for the April 14 City Council meeting is available for comment and follows the daily list of meetings.







Sunday, April 5, 2020



Bay Area Book Festival – Berkeley Relief Fund Special Event at 3 pm on YouTube with local authors and poets and local book stores https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4Oqcsl8ysEBhFR5S59w8Jw/videos



Monday, April 6, 2020



Agenda and Rules Committee Special Meeting, 2:30 pm



This meeting will be conducted exclusively through videoconference and teleconference



VIDEOCONFERENCE: https://zoom.us/j/501404950 If you do not wish for your name to appear on the screen, use the drop down menu and click on “rename” and rename yourself to be anonymous use the “raise your hand” and wait to be recognized to comment TELECONFERENCE: 1-669-900-9128 Meeting ID 501 404 950 to comment press *9 and wait to be recognized, you will hear your phone number when recognized



Agenda planning for April 21 City Council meeting: CONSENT: 1. Adopt Resolution Ratifying COVID-19 Local Emergency, 2. Bid Solicitations and RFP, 3. On-Call Landscape Architectural Services for Capital Improvement Projects, 4. FY 2021 Street Lighting Assessments, 5. Letter to Assemblymember Wicks supporting AB 1851eliminating parking requirements on faith-based properties for density bonus qualifying housing development projects, ACTION: 6. Public Hearing to grant Franchise Agreement Amendment for Electric Bike Share Program with Bay Area Motivate, LLC, a subsidiary of Lyft, 7. Adopt Resolution to upgrade residential and commercial customers to a 100% GHG-Free Electricity Plan (Brilliant 100) and to upgrade Municipal accounts to 100% Renewable (Renewable 100). (Agenda Committee packet 192 pages)

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/Policy_Committee__Agenda___Rules.aspx

Tuesday, April 7, 2020

No City meetings or events found

Wednesday, April 8, 2020

Police Review Commission, 7 pm,

This meeting will be conducted exclusively through videoconference and teleconference

VIDEOCONFERENCE: https://zoom.us/j/682493239 If you do not wish for your name to appear on the screen, use the drop down menu and click on “rename” and rename yourself to be anonymous

TELECONFERENCE: 1-669-900-9128 (listed in agenda as 699-900-9128) Meeting ID 682 493 239 to comment press *9 and wait to be recognized, you will hear your phone number when recognized

Agenda: 2. Public Comment on any matter within PRC jurisdiction, 3. Charter Amendment on establishing a Police Board and Director of Police Accountability on April 14 City Council Agenda, a. Presentation by Deputy City Manager David White, b. consider response, 4. Public Comment, 5. Adjourn

Thursday, April 9, 2020

No City meetings or events found

Friday, April 10, 2020

Virtual Berkeley Town Hall - time not posted - look for notice from Mayor Arreguin for time and details

Saturday, April 11, 2020

No City meetings or events found

Sunday, April 12, 2020

No City meetings or events

The April 14, 2020 City Council Agenda is available for comment for comment email council@cityofberkeley.info The April 14 City Council Meeting will be conducted by

videoconference: https://zoom.us/j/724407089 and

Teleconference: Dial 1-669-900-9128 and enter Meeting ID: 724 407 089.

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/2020/04_Apr/City_Council__04-14-2020_-_Regular_Meeting_Agenda.aspx

CONSENT: 1. Contract $93,600 with Sonya Dublin Consulting as external evaluator Tobacco Prevention Program, ends 6/30/2021 2. Contract $104,400 Contingency $38,600 with Lind Marine for removal of derelict and abandoned vessels at Berkeley Marina, 3. Contract add $127,200 total $305,000 with Affordable Painting Services, Inc for additional painting Park Buildings, 4. Contract add $300,000 total $500,000 with Bay Area Tree Specialists for as-needed tree services 5/29/2019 – 5/28/2022, 5. Contract add $204,152 total $375,000 with ERA Construction for concrete repair in parks, 6. Contract $3,491,917 (includes $317,447 contingency) with Ghilotti Construction, Inc for Rose Garden Pergola Reconstruction & Site Improvements, 7. Contract $600,000 with Vol Ten Corporation DBA Delta Charter for bus transportation for Day Camp & Summer Programs 6/1/2020-6/1/2025, 8. Ratify action taken by City Manager during recess to add $250,000 to contract total $2,245,725.99 for rental of Police Dept Substation at 841 Folger/3000 Seventh Street, 9. Add $162,568 total $233,868 with Bigbelly Solar Compacting Trash and Recycling Receptacles term remains 8/1/2018-6/30/2023, 10. 2nd Reading Ronald V. Dellums Fair Chance Access to Housing, 11. Call for Consolidated Nov 3. Election, 12. Approval Minutes, 13. Stephen and Mary Birch Foundation Donation to Animal Shelter, 14. FY 2020 Annual Appropriations $28,565,263 (gross) and $15,378,568 (net) 15. Renewal North Shattuck Business Improvement District, 16. 1601 Oxford Interest Rate Reduction to 1%, 17. Shelter Plus Care Program Renewal Grants, 18. 60-year term Lease Agreement 5/4/2020-12/31/2080 200 Marina Blvd for Doubletree Hotel, Berkeley City contribution $3,000,000 for Marina street improvements, 19. Grant Application $42,000 Surrendered and Abandoned Vessel Exchange, 20. Donation Friends of Marin Circle, 21. Waiver of Annual Marina Berth Fees for Non-profits (Berkeley Racing Canoe Club, Cal Sailing Club, The Pegasus Project, Blue Water Foundation) 22. Contract $39,650,670 (includes 10% contingency, add-alternatives) with Robert E. Boyer Construction, Inc. for Tuolumne Camp, 23. Funding $1,000,000 to EBMUD FY 2020-FY 2024 to control wet weather overflows and bypasses, 24. Vacate sewer easement at 2009 Addison, 25. Contract $2,475,200 (includes 10% contingency) with CF Contracting, Inc for Sacramento Complete Streets, 26. Contract add $300,000 total $450,000 with Clean Harbors, Inc. for Hazardous Waste and extend to 6/30/2022, 27. Contract $4,478,909 with Bay Cities Paving & Grading for Street Rehab FY 2020 Project, 28. Contract add $100,000 total $600,000 with Revel Environmental Manufacturing for on-call Storm Water Maintenance extend to 6/30/2021, 29. Contract up to $240,000 with National Data & Surveying Services for On-call Transportation and Parking Survey Consulting Services, 30. Refer to staff to develop mechanism for more thorough count of homeless persons during 2021 Berkeley Homeless Point-In-Time Count, 31. Appoint Ann Hawkins to Mental Health Commission, 32. Budget Referral $279,000 to Fund Berkeley Youthworks, 33. Pints for Paws Fund raiser – Council discretionary funds, 34. Support SB 54 & AB 1080 CA Circular Economy and Plastic Pollution Reduction Act (only 9% of plastic is recycled, billion tons of plastic are added to the oceans each year), 35. Support SB 1160 Public Utilities undergrounding, ACTION: 36. Public Hearing – General Plan Redesign and Rezone of The Rose Garden Inn at 2740 Telegraph, 2744 Telegraph, 2348 Ward, 37. Public Hearing – Zoning Ordinance Amendment for Family Daycare Homes to comply with Senate Bill 234, 38. Nov 3 Election Ballot Initiative Charter Amendment to establish Police Board and Director of Police Accountability, 39. Ordinance requiring 20% onsite inclusionary units in new rental developments (10 units or more) in Qualified Opportunity Zones (QOZs), 40. BMC 13.78 add prohibition of additional fees for existing tenancies and lease terminations, INFORMATION REPORTS: 41. Public Health Officer’s Order Directing the Placement of COVID-19 Isolation and Quarantine Facilities on Public Property for Homeless Persons, 42. Strategic Plan Performance Measures, 43. Summary of Aging Services, 44. Pathways STAIR FY-6 month evaluation, 45. Parks, Recreation & Waterfront Dept Capital Improvement Projects Update, 46. Measure T1 Update, 47. Audit Recommendation Status 911 Dispatchers, 48. Public Works Planned Projects for FY 2021, 49. Children, Youth and Recreation Commission FY 2020 Work Plan, 50. Civic Arts Grants, 51. Commemorative Program.

Public Hearings Scheduled – Land Use Appeals

1533 Beverly (single family dwelling) 6/2/2020

0 Euclid – Berryman Reservoir TBD

Remanded to ZAB or LPC With 90-Day Deadline

1155-73 Hearst (develop 2 parcels) – referred back to City Council – to be scheduled

Notice of Decision (NOD) With End of Appeal Period

2910 Seventh 4/17/2020

2910 Seventh 4/23/2020

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/planning_and_development/land_use_division/current_zoning_applications_in_appeal_period.aspx

LINK to Current Zoning Applications https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Planning_and_Development/Land_Use_Division/Current_Zoning_Applications.aspx

WORKSHOPS

May 5 – Budget Update,

June 23 – Climate Action Plan/Resiliency Update,

July 21 – Crime Report

Sept 29 – Digital Strategic Plan/FUND$ Replacement Website Update, Zero Waste Priorities

Oct 20 – Update Berkeley’s 2020 Vision, BMASP/Berkeley Pier-WETA Ferry

Unscheduled Workshops/Presentations

Cannabis Health Considerations

Vision 2050

Ohlone History and Culture (special meeting)

Presentation from StopWaste on SB1383

Systems Realignment

To Check For Regional Meetings with Berkeley Council Appointees go to

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/City_Council__Committee_and_Regional_Body_Appointees.aspx

To check for Berkeley Unified School District Board Meetings go to

https://www.berkeleyschools.net/schoolboard/board-meeting-information/

