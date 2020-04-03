This is a message from the City of Berkeley.



The City of Berkeley’s Health Officer, along with health officials across the region and state, advises everyone to cover their nose and mouth with cloth when outside their homes for the protection of those around them.



Many people infected with COVID-19 have mild or no symptoms. But they can still spread it others, even if they don’t know they’re sick. Covering your face with cloth reduces the chance that you will unknowingly infect someone else.



Face coverings should cover your nose and mouth, and can be improvised from bandanas, t-shirts, or other cloth around your home. Wash your face covering between uses. Preserve the supply of N-95 and other medical grade masks for health care workers and first responders.



Face coverings are not a substitute for staying home except for essential activities, keeping six feet away from others for the few tasks that require leaving your home, and washing your hands often with soap and water.



Visit www.cityofberkeley.info/covid19 for more information.