Using the same Joe Biden Ukraine playbook, President Trump is demanding Democratic governors pledge their unconditional loyalty in exchange for Federal help during the Coronavirus pandemic.

If the governors voice their true feelings regarding his gross incompetence Trump withholds or delays vital Federal aid. He is hoping to pressure desperate governors sing his praises which will enhance his re-election prospects. He bristles with rage when reporters pose tough questions at his Presidential meetings demanding they “be nice”. There are a lot of parallels between the president’s current behavior and during the whole Ukraine scandal,” said Representative Adam Schiff, the California Democrat who led Trump’s impeachment prosecution. Certainly the most apparent is his demand that the governors basically pay fealty to him, praise him, or they’ll suffer consequences.”

He instructed his lackey, Vice-President Mike Pence to screen calls from governors responding only to those who are speak gushingly over his handling of the Coronavirus crisis.

The governor of Washington and Michigan were the latest additions to Trump’s enemy list. ‘Mike, don’t call the governor of Washington. You’re wasting your time with him. Don’t call the woman in Michigan,’” he said, adding, “If they don’t treat you right, I don’t call.”

Perhaps, the President should follow the advice of Dan Patrick, the lieutenant governor of Texas, who urged grandparents like Trump to sacrifice their lives to jump start the sputtering economy. I am sure Mike Pence would follow his boss much like Thelma and Louise driving off a cliff.