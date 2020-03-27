Each week, on Wednesday at noon, no matter what your time zone, step outside your door or open your window and make the hills (and the flats) come alive with music. Props or costumes appreciated.



April 1, Noon http://www.azlyrics.com/lyrics/bobbymcferrin/dontworrybehappy.html



There are also some YouTube tutorials for learning this 3 chord song on a uke.



Take a photo or video and please link it to facebook.com/AnothrBullwinkelShow along with your location or neighborhood. A list of upcoming songs through April are at AnotherBullwinkelShow.com.



Have fun and stay away from each other while singing!