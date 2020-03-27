The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Tuesday morning include:

Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties and the city of Berkeley plan to extend the current shelter-in-place order due to the novel coronavirus pandemic until at least May 1. The order was slated to expire April 7.

Health inspectors with the San Francisco Department of Public Health are conducting inspections of single-room occupancy hotels to ensure that SRO building owners and managers are complying with city mandates amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The Alameda-Contra Costa Transit District announced that it will modify its service beginning on Tuesday in the wake of declining ridership because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. AC Transit, which serves parts of Alameda and Contra Costa counties, said its modified service will be similar to its current Sunday service, although arrival times will be different than on Sundays.

The California Franchise Tax Board has postponed the deadline for filing tax protests, appeals and refund claims due to the novel coronavirus pandemic until mid-July.

As of Tuesday at 9:30 a.m., officials have confirmed the following number of cases in the greater Bay Area region:

Alameda County: 283 cases, 7 deaths (270 cases, 7 deaths at last check Monday)

Contra Costa County: 187 cases, 3 deaths (175 cases, 3 deaths as of Monday)

Marin County: 98 cases, 4 deaths (93 cases, 1 death on Monday)

Monterey County: 36 cases, 1 death (36 cases, 1 death on Sunday) Napa County: 15 cases (14 on Monday)

San Francisco County: 397 cases, 6 deaths (374 cases, 6 deaths on Monday)

San Mateo County: 309 cases, 10 deaths (309 cases, 6 deaths as of Monday)

Santa Clara County: 848 cases, 28 deaths (646 cases, 25 deaths as of Monday)

Santa Cruz County: 45 cases, 1 death (44 cases, 1 death on Monday)

Solano County: 43 cases (34 on Monday)

Sonoma County: 73 cases, 1 death (58 cases, 1 death on Monday)

Statewide: 7,414 cases, 149 deaths (6,300 cases, 132 deaths as of Monday)

