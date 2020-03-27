The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Sunday afternoon include:

Seven staff members and two patients at Laguna Honda Hospital have tested positive for the virus.

The Santa Cruz Police Department on Sunday announced its intention to actively enforce the city's shelter-in-place order when officers see businesses or groups of people in violation.

Santa Clara County Helping Hands is calling on healthy residents to volunteer to bring meals and prescriptions to local seniors and people who are immunocompromised via scchelpinghands.com.

Ten days after passing a $500,000 rent relief package, the Mountain View City Council has approved another $800,000 to help local small businesses, homeless and people with unstable living situations, seniors and residents struggling with garbage or water bills.

Animal shelters in Alameda and Contra Costa counties urged pet owners to develop an emergency plan in the event they are hospitalized and cannot care for their pets.

As of Sunday at 3:30 p.m., officials have confirmed the following number of cases in the greater Bay Area region:

Alameda County (including Berkeley): 270 cases, 7 deaths (204 cases, 4 deaths at last check Saturday)

Contra Costa County: 175 cases, 3 deaths (151 cases, 2 deaths)

Marin County: 74 cases, 1 death (68 cases, 1 death)

Monterey County: 36 cases, 1 death (32 cases, 1 death)

Napa County: 10 cases (9 cases)

San Francisco County: 340 cases, 5 deaths (308 cases, 4 deaths)

San Mateo County: 277 cases, 6 deaths (239 cases, 6 deaths)

Santa Clara County: 646 cases, 25 deaths (574 cases, 20 deaths)

Santa Cruz County: 44 cases, 1 death (34 cases)

Solano County: 34 cases (34 cases)

Sonoma County: 58 cases, 1 death (54 cases)

Statewide: 5,827 cases, 124 deaths (3,801 cases, 78 deaths)