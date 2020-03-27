The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Saturday morning include:

In San Francisco, test kits for the novel coronavirus will be prioritized for health care workers and first responders, Mayor London Breed announced Friday.

An emergency department staff member at San Francisco General Hospital has tested positive and is self-isolating at home, officials said. All San Mateo County Parks have been closed until further notice due to a sharp increase in visitors.

Health care professionals are warning that steps need to be taken to protect immigrant populations and communities of color, which face a greater risk of being exposed.

Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an executive order banning the eviction for renters affected by COVID-19 through May 31.

A man who had been a passenger on the Grand Princess cruise ship is the first novel coronavirus-related death recorded in Marin County, health officials said Friday.

The Press newspapers based in Brentwood announced the "suspension" of the print publication of their four editions that also included papers in Oakley, Antioch and Discovery Bay.

Solano Public Health said all county parks and Solano Land Trust public Access properties closed as of 6 p.m. Friday.

As of Saturday at 9:30 a.m., officials have confirmed the following number of cases in the greater Bay Area region:

Alameda County: 204 cases, 4 deaths(178 cases, 4 deaths at last check Friday)

Contra Costa County: 151 cases, 2 deaths(131 cases, 1 death at last check Friday)

Marin County: 68 cases, 1 death (65 on Friday) Monterey County: 32 cases, 1 death (27 cases, 1 death on Friday)

Napa County: 9 cases (8 on Friday)

San Francisco County: 308 cases, 4 deaths (279 cases, 3 deaths on Friday)

San Mateo County: 239 cases, 6 deaths as of 3:40 p.m. Friday (239 cases, 5 deaths on Friday)

Santa Clara County: 574 cases, 20 deaths (542 cases, 19 deaths as of Friday)

Santa Cruz County: 34 cases (32 on Friday)

Solano County: 34 cases (34 on Friday)

Sonoma County: 54 cases, 1 deaths (49 cases, 1 death on Friday)

Statewide: 3801 cases, 78 deaths(3,006 cases, 65 deaths as of Friday)