The only City meeting scheduled for the week of March 29 – April 5 is the Agenda and Rules Committee at 2:30 pm Monday, March 30 which will review the proposed agenda for the April 14 City Council meeting.







The Agenda meeting will be conducted exclusively through videoconference https://zoom.us/i/269315640 and teleconference 1-699-900-9128 meeting ID: 269315640 if you wish to comment *9 (your phone number will appear on the videoconference screen).







The Agenda Meeting Packet is 334 pages. The proposed April 14 agenda is found on pages 11 – 29. The Consent items are primarily contracts. The Action calendar includes: 40. Opting up residential and commercial customers of EBCE (East Bay Community Energy) to Brilliant 100 and Municipal accounts to Renewable 100 (completely 100% renewable). 41. Requiring 20% inclusionary units in new developments in Qualified Opportunity Zones. 42. – 45. Are the proposals on eliminating carbon based fuel transportation by 2040 and 2045. These goals miss the 2018 IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change) warnings and actions that need to be taken by 2030.



All other policy committees, board and commission meetings are cancelled. The Agenda and Rules committee will re-evaluate the status of Boards and Commissions on April 13.

Monday, March 30, 2020

Agenda and Rules Committee, 2:30 pm, Meeting Agenda planning for April 14 City Council meeting:

CONSENT: 1. Contract $93,600 with Sonya Dublin Consulting as external evaluator Tobacco Prevention Program, ends 6/30/2021 2. Contract $104,400 Contingency $38,600 with Lind Marine for removal of derelict and abandoned vessels at Berkeley Marina, 3. Contract add $127,200 total $305,000 with Affordable Painting Services, Inc for additional painting Park Buildings, 4. Contract add $300,000 total $500,000 with Bay Area Tree Specialists for as-needed tree services 5/29/2019 – 5/28/2022, 5. Contract add $204,152 total $375,000 with ERA Construction for concrete repair in parks, 6. Contract $3,491,917 (includes $317,447 contingency) with Ghilotti Construction, Inc for Rose Garden Pergola Reconstruction & Site Improvements, 7. Contract $600,000 with Vol Ten Corporation DBA Delta Charter for bus transportation for Day Camp & Summer Programs 6/1/2020-6/1/2025, 8. Add $162,568 total $233,868 with Bigbelly Solar Compacting Trash and Recycling Receptacles term remains 8/1/2018-6/30/2023, 10. Call for Consolidated Nov 3. Election, 13. FY 2020 Annual Appropriations $28,565,263 (gross) and $15,378,568 (net) 14. Renewal North Shattuck Business Improvement District, 15. 1601 Oxford Interest Rate Reduction to 1%, 16. Shelter Plus Care Program Renewal Grants, 17. 60-year term Lease Agreement 5/4/2020-12/31/2080 200 Marina Blvd for Doubletree Hotel, Berkeley City contribution $3,000,000 for Marina street improvements, 18. Grant Application $42,000 Surrendered and Abandoned Vessel Exchange, 20. Waiver of Annual Marina Berth Fees for Non-profits (Berkeley Racing Canoe Club, Cal Sailing Club, The Pegasus Project, Blue Water Foundation) 21. Contract $39,650,670 (includes 10% contingency, add-alternatives) with Robert E. Boyer Construction, Inc. for Tuolumne Camp, 22. Funding $1,000,000 to EBMUD FY 2020-FY 2024 to control wet weather overflows and bypasses, 23. Vacate sewer easement at 2009 Addison, 24. Contract $2,475,200 (includes 10% contingency) with CF Contracting, Inc for Sacramento Complete Streets, 25. Contract add $300,000 total $450,000 with Clean Harbors, Inc. for Hazardous Waste and extend to 6/30/2022, 26. Contract $4,478,909 with Bay Cities Paving & Grading for Street Rehab FY 2020 Project, 27. Contract add $100,000 total $600,000 with Revel Environmental Manufacturing for on-call Storm Water Maintenance extend to 6/30/2021, 28. Contract $116,635.39 (includes $19,439.23 contingency) with Shaw Industries for Civic Center Building Carpet Replacement, 29. Contract up to $240,000 with National Data & Surveying Services for On-call Transportation and Parking Survey Consulting Services, 30. Refer to City Manager education for businesses on Service Animals, 31. Appoint Ann Hawkins to Mental Health Commission, 33. Budget Referral $279,000 to Fund Berkeley Youthworks, 35. Support SB 54 & AB 1080 CA Circular Economy and Plastic Pollution Reduction Act (only 9% of plastic is recycled, billion tons of plastic are added to the oceans each year), 36. Support SB 1160 Public Utilities undergrounding,

ACTION: 37. Public Hearing – General Plan Redesign and Rezone of The Rose Garden Inn at 2740 Telegraph, 2744 Telegraph, 2348 Ward, 38. Public Hearing – Zoning Ordinance Amendment for Family Daycare Homes to comply with Senate Bill 234, 39. Nov 3 Election Ballot Initiative Charter Amendment to establish Police Board and Director of Police Accountability, 40. Resolution to Upgrade Residential and Commercial Customers to 100% Greenhouse Gas Emission Free Electricity Plan (Brilliant 100), Upgrade Municipal Accounts to 100% Renewable, 41. Ordinance requiring 20% onsite inclusionary units in new rental developments (10 units or more) in Qualified Opportunity Zones (QOZs), 42. Resolution 100% Sustainable Trips by 2045 and referral to CEAC, Energy and Transportation Commissions to develop proposals to accomplish this goal, 43. Prohibit sale of gas, diesel and other carbon-based transportation fuels effective Jan 1, 2045, 44. Prohibit resale of used combustion vehicles in 2040, 45. Prohibit use of City Streets for operating, parking or idling combustion vehicles by 2045, 46. Develop Improved Plan/Mechanism to count Homeless in 2021 Berkeley Homeless Point-in-Time count, 47. a.&b. Peoples First Sanctuary Encampment, 48. Rental Discrimination on the basis of payment through vouchers or subsidy a. Homeless Commission Recommends amending BMC 13.31 to provide administrative procedure to enforce anti-discrimination b. City Manager – no action, 49. BMC 13.78 add prohibition of additional fees for existing tenancies and lease terminations 50. Open West Campus Pool and MLK Jr Pool to implement shower program during COVID 19 Pandemic,

INFORMATION REPORTS: 51. Strategic Plan Performance Measures, 52. Summary of Aging Services, 53. Pathways STAIR FY-6 month evaluation, 54. Parks, Recreation & Waterfront Dept Capital Improvement Projects Update, 55. Measure T1 Update, 56. Audit Recommendation Status 911 Dispatchers, 57. Public Works Planned Projects for FY 2021,

Public Hearings Scheduled – Land Use Appeals

1533 Beverly (single family dwelling) TBD

0 Euclid – Berryman Reservoir TBD

Remanded to ZAB or LPC With 90-Day Deadline

1155-73 Hearst (develop 2 parcels) – referred back to City Council – to be scheduled

Notice of Decision (NOD) With End of Appeal Period

WORKSHOPS

May 5 – Budget Update, Crime Report

June 23 – Climate Action Plan/Resiliency Update,

July 21 – no workshops scheduled yet

Sept 29 – Digital Strategic Plan/FUND$ Replacement Website Update, Zero Waste Priorities

Oct 20 – Update Berkeley’s 2020 Vision, BMASP/Berkeley Pier-WETA Ferry

Unscheduled Workshops/Presentations

Cannabis Health Considerations

Vision 2050

Ohlone History and Culture (special meeting)

Presentation from StopWaste on SB1383

Systems Realignment

