Dear Governor Newsom,



Thank you for your leadership during this pandemic.



My city, Berkeley, has the resources it needs to make sure all of us can observe hand-washing and social distancing, but has fallen short of making sure those resources and appropriate messaging are available to various groups at risk throughout the city. In particular, people with no housing are at the mercy of this neglect. They are in special danger of exposure to Covid 19 and inadvertently contributing to its spread.



The wash stations are often out of soap and water, which leaves people with no way to observe best practices for days on end. The People's Park restroom, for instance, has sinks which turn off mechanically after a few seconds dribble of water, and rarely has soap. Sometimes there is no water at all, and sometimes the restrooms are locked, leaving unhoused people, park gardeners, service workers and park users with no safe options.

This has been a public health issue before the pandemic, and has always deserved serious attention. But the neglect which Berkeley and the University of California treat this issue in the middle of this current Covid 19 health crisis now courts even more serious public health consequences despite both Berkeley and the University of California having the resources to immediately address the matter. It would take very little to make sure bathrooms and wash stations are in functioning order.

Please use your influence to encourage both parties to address this neglect, and thank you for your attention to this matter.

Sincerely,