The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Thursday morning include:

Solano County became the last county in the Bay Area to issue a shelter-in-place order limiting all non-essential movement. The order will be in effect until 11:59 p.m. on April 7 and is subject to change.

The county of Marin Health and Human Services recommended that grocery and other retail stores selling essential items reserve a time for seniors-only shopping to help protect them from contracting the novel coronavirus.

The Pittsburg Unified School District extended its school closure through the scheduled end of its spring break, April 17. Classes are tentatively scheduled to resume April 20.

Santa Cruz, Monterey, Contra Costa and San Francisco counties have said that marijuana dispensaries are considered "essential businesses" under the widespread shelter-in-place mandates enacted this week, but advocates are urging governments to ensure they continue to operate throughout the state and region.

As of Thursday at 9:30 a.m., officials have confirmed the following number of cases in the greater Bay Area region:

Alameda County: 31 cases (31 at last check Wednesday)

Contra Costa County: 41 cases (41 on Wednesday)

Marin County: 15 cases (11 on Wednesday)

Monterey County: 2 cases (0 on Wednesday)

Napa County: 0 cases (0 on Wednesday)

San Francisco County: 70 cases (51 on Wednesday)

San Mateo County: 80 cases, 1 death (80 cases, 1 death on Wednesday)

Santa Clara County: 175 cases, 6 deaths (175 cases, 6 deaths on Wednesday)

Santa Cruz County: 14 cases (13 on Wednesday)

Solano County: 8 cases (8 on Wednesday)

Sonoma County: 8 cases (8 on Wednesday)

Statewide: 598 cases, 13 deaths (unchanged from Wednesday)

