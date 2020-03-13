Extra

“When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, 'Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.'” - Mr. Rogers

Dear neighbors,

I am pleased to announce that every emergency COVID-19 item on the Council agenda passed last night. No residential or commercial tenants can be evicted for COVID-related loss of income, extra sanitation services for the homeless are being deployed, and we set up a relief fund for our small businesses and arts organizations who need so much help. We heard a thorough and inspirational presentation on the work of the City’s Emergency Operations Center. Your Mayor, Council, and city staff are working diligently to protect Berkeleyans of all stripes during this crisis.

Many neighbors have reached out to ask how they can help too. If you are in a low-risk population and have time to give, please go to the Berkeley Mutual Aid Network . A group of Berkeleyans decided to match people who need assistance with those who can help. If you are in a high-risk population and need help getting groceries, walking your dog, or other errands, please fill out this form HERE . If you are of a low-risk population and want to help your neighbors get groceries, walk their dogs, or perform other tasks, please fill out this form HERE

If you are unable to give time, there are many organizations that could use your financial support. The East Bay Community Foundation has established the COVID-19: A Just Community Response Fund , which will provide one-time general operating grants to organizations that provide critical services around economic security to the most vulnerable populations in the East Bay. These organizations are focused on providing immediate, mid-term, and long-term support related to:

Loss of employment and decreased hourly work, resulting in reduced income

Closures of schools and childcare centers (resulting in lost earnings as parents must take time off to care for children)

Increased health care costs for testing and treatment, and loss of income as individuals are forced to take time off for self-care and to care for family members

Food insecurity resulting from lower individual and family income

Reduced access to a range of social services and programs, in response to social distancing requirements. Please consider making a donation Please consider making a donation HERE and it will go towards protecting the low-income individuals who are the hardest hit by this crisis.

During the pandemic, all we have is each other. If you are able to donate any extra time or money, please give generously. If you need any help, please reach out to your neighbors, to the Berkeley Mutual Aid Network, or to me.

We are stronger together.