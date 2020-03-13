Beginning last evening and continuing for the next two weeks, the Metropolitan Opera is screening a different opera every night for FREE on its website, beginning with its 2010 production of Carmen. Each opera will be available to watch on demand until 3:30pm the following day. Enjoy!



Additional upcoming classical concerts being live-streamed:



16, 17 & 18 March, 18:45 GMT: Musicians from the Budapest Festival Orchestra perform ‘Quarantine Soirées’ from the BFO Rehearsal Hall.

Visit: bfz.hu

18 march, 19:30 ET: Fleur Barron (mezzo-soprano) and pianist Julius Drake perform Beethoven and Mahler.

Visit: 92y.org

19 March, 19:30 GMT: London Symphony Orchestra and François-Xavier Roth perform works by Bartók and Stravinsky, with violinist Isabelle Faust.

Visit: youtube.com

20 March, 18:00 GMT: The Finnish National Opera performs Tchaikovsky’s Eugene Onegin.

Visit: oopperabaletti.fi

21 March, 18:00 GMT: Orchestra of the J.S. Bach Foundation performs Bach’s Cantata BWV 106 ‘Gottes Zeit ist die allerbeste Zeit’.

Visit: bachstiftung.ch

22 March, 19:30 GMT: Iestyn Davies (countertenor) and Thomas Dunford perform ‘England’s Orpheus’ at the Wigmore Hall in London.

Visit: wigmore-hall.org.uk

4 April, 14:00 GMT: Barbara Hannigan and Gothenburg Symphony Orchestra perform Alban Berg’s Violin Concerto with violinist Veronika Eberle.

Visit: gso.se

6 April, 19:30 GMT: Leon McCawley (piano) performs Schubert, Schumann, Grieg and Janáček at the Wigmore Hall in London.

Visit: wigmore-hall.org.uk

20 April, 19:00 GMT: National Youth Orchestra of Germany & Christoph Altstaedt perform music by Beethoven and Brett Dean.

Visit: www.digitalconcerthall.com

Classical music organizations that have made their streamed concert archives available for free:

• The Metropolitan Opera – ‘Nightly Met Opera Streams’ (free)

Visit: metopera.org

• Berlin Philharmonic – ‘Digital Concert Hall’ (free)

Visit: digitalconcerthall.com

• Wigmore Hall – ‘Live Stream’ (free)

Visit: wigmore-hall.org.uk

• Bavarian State Opera – ‘Staatsopera TV’ (free)

Visit: staatsoper.de/en/tv

• Vienna State Opera – ‘Continues Daily Online’ (free)

Visit: wiener-staatsoper.at

• Detroit Symphony Orchestra – ‘DSO Replay’ (free)

Visit: livefromorchestrahall.vhx.tv

• Gothenberg Symphony Orchestra – ‘GSO Play’

Visit: www.gso.se/en/gsoplay/

• Budapest Festival Orchestra – ‘Quarantine Soirées’

Visit: bfz.hu