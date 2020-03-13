The latest developments related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, around the region as of Tuesday morning include:

Residents are experiencing the first day of an extraordinary shelter-in-place order to limit gatherings and travel in most of the Bay Area, including San Francisco, Alameda, Contra Costa, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Marin and Santa Cruz counties and the city of Berkeley through at least April 7. City leaders around the region, including San Francisco Mayor London Breed and Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, are asking residents to comply with the orders while reassuring them that essential services such as police and health care will be maintained and key businesses like grocery stores, pharmacies, veterinary offices, gas stations and banks will also remain open.

Transportation agencies around the region, including Golden Gate Transit and Golden Gate Ferry, are cutting back on scheduled routes as many people stay home.

Religious services, including public masses at churches in the Catholic Diocese of Oakland, have been suspended.

The chief judge of the federal trial courts in the Northern District of California ordered that federal courthouses will be closed to the public until May 1 and most court functions will be postponed or conducted telephone or video.

As of Tuesday at 9:30 a.m., officials have confirmed the following number of cases in the greater Bay Area region:

Alameda County: 18 cases Contra Costa County: 34 cases Marin County: 11 cases Monterey County: 0 cases Napa County: 0 cases San Francisco County: 40 cases San Mateo County: 64 cases, 1 death Santa Clara County: 138 cases, 4 deaths Santa Cruz County: 9 cases Solano County: 9 cases Sonoma County: 6 cases

Statewide: 392 cases, 6 deaths