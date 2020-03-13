Worth Noting:



A special City Council meeting in response to the COVID-19 pandemic is scheduled for March 17, 2020 at 6 pm. The meeting can be viewed via live webcast https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/City_Council__Agenda_Index.aspx



All other Berkeley City meetings and events have been cancelled.



The Shelter in Place (stay inside) order for all residents (except those providing essential services) begins March 17, 12:01 am and lasts through April 7 and includes Alameda, San Francisco, Santa Clara, San Mateo, Marin, and Contra Costa Counties.



https://www.cityofberkeley.info/City_Manager/Press_Releases/2020/2020-03-16-health-officers-order-residents-to-stay-home/



Tuesday, March 17, 2020



Berkeley City Council Special Meeting, Tuesday, March 17, 6:00 pm, 1231 Addison Street, BUSD Board Room, Agenda - Action: 1. Adopt Resolution ratifying the recommendations issued by the Director of Emergency Services and Public Health Officer regarding meetings of legislative bodies in response to COVID-19 pandemic. 2. Urgency Ordinance – COVID-19 Emergency Response Ordinance to provide protections to residential tenants against evictions during the declared state of emergency to preserve the health and safety of the Berkeley Community, 3. Berkeley COVID-19 Relief Fund and Expanding Flexible Housing Pool, Refer to City Manager to consider the creation of tax-exempt special fund at up to $3 million to provide gap resources which to be matched with grants or philanthropic donations to provide gap assistance to renters, small businesses and arts organizations significantly impacted by COVID-19 state of emergency, 4. Strategies for Special Populations during COVID-19 Crisis, Refer to City Manager to develop and implement strategies to address the needs of populations in Berkeley who face unique challenges



https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/2020/03_Mar/City_Council__03-17-2020_-_Special_Meeting_Agenda(COVID-19).aspx







This meeting list is also posted on the Sustainable Berkeley Coalition website.



http://www.sustainableberkeleycoalition.com/whats-ahead.html and in the Berkeley Daily Planet under activist’s calendar http://www.berkeleydailyplanet.com