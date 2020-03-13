Worth Noting:



Public Library – Saturday, March 14 – The Board of Library Trustees is holding an Emergency Meeting, 1:30 pm, at 2090 Kittredge, 3rd floor Community Room, Central Library, Agenda: Approve resolution to suspend public access to Library facilities during the COVID-19 state of emergency.



Farmers’ Markets to stay open.







Expect more meetings to be cancelled – to check if a meeting/event has been cancelled since this posting, the contact person is listed.







The City Council March 24 meeting agenda is available for comment and follows the list of City meetings.







The memo from the City Clerk listing which Boards and Commissions may continue to meet if they have time-sensitive, legally mandated business to complete, as determined by the Director of Emergency Services and which are cancelled follows the March 24 City Council agenda.







Sunday, March 15, 2020



No City meetings or events found



Monday, March 16, 2020

Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board – Budget & Personnel Committee, 5:30 pm, at 2001 Center, Law Library, 2nd floor, Contact: Aimee Mueller, 510.981.4932, 5. Update RFP for new integrated database system, members may participate via teleconference.

Measure O Bond Oversight Committee, 2180 Milvia, Cypress Room, still listed as meeting even though it is in the City Clerk memo list of meetings to be cancelled - expect this meeting to be cancelled, Contact: Amy Davidson, Secretary, 510.981.5406, measureo@cityofberkeley.info, Agenda: 6.a. Use of Measure O for Housing Trust Fund Projects, b. Housing Trust Fund Approvals (Resolution 69,231-N.S.), c. Issuance of $38M in Measure O Bond Funds.

CANCELLED - Tax the Rich Rally

Tuesday, March 17, 2020

CANCELLED - Berkeley City Council Special meeting

Wednesday, March 18, 2020

Human Welfare and Community Action Commission still listed as meeting even though it is in the City Clerk memo list of meetings to be cancelled– expect this meeting to be cancelled, Contact: Mary-Claire Katz, Secretary, 510.981.5414, mkatz@cityofberkeley.info

Planning Commission Adeline Corridor Specific Plan Subcommittee, 7 – 11:30 pm at 2939 Ellis, Henry Ramsey Jr. South Berkeley Senior Center, Contact: Alisa Shen 510.981.7409 Agenda: Finalize Subcommittee Recommendations to Planning Commission II. Staff Presentation Revised Adeline Corridor Zoning Text and Plan, (Planning Commission – full Commission is not meeting)

Thursday, March 19, 2020

Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board, 7 – 11 pm, at 1231 Addison St, No Agenda Posted, check website before going or call 510.981.7368.

2028 Bancroft Way – Final Design Review – relocate 3-story residential building to 1940 Haste, construct 6-story residential building, 37 dwellings (including 2 below market rate), adjacent to 2025 Durant, convert existing parking into 2 residential units,

1717 University – Final Design Review – add 1 studio unit, project total 5-story, 29 dwellings, 6 auto and 40 bicycle parking spaces

2023 Shattuck – Preliminary Design Review – demolish remaining fire-damaged structure, construct 7-story mixed use with 48 dwellings (including 4 very low income) no parking, storage for 34 bicycles

2099 MLK Jr Way – Preliminary Design Review – construct 7-story, 72 dwellings (including 5 very low income) 12 parking spaces, storage for 38 bicycles

2795 San Pablo – Preliminary Design Review – demolish single family residence, construct 3-story, 4 unit residential building with 4 vehicle parking spaces

Open Government Commission and Fair Campaign Practices Committee (meet concurrently), 7 pm at 2180 Milvia, Cypress Room, Contact: Sam Harvey, Secretary, 510.981.6998, FCPC@cityofberkeley.info, Agenda: 6 Public Campaign Financing

CANCELLED - City Council Facilities, Infrastructure, Transportation, Environment & Sustainability Committee

Friday, March 20, 2020

No City events listed

Saturday, March 21, 2020

Willard Clubhouse Community Meeting, 10 am – 12 pm, at 2720 Hillegass @ Derby, Agenda: meet design team members, and provide feedback for Willard Clubhouse, meeting still listed Contact: Wendy Wellbrock, 510.981.6700

John Lee Invitational Co—Rec Softball Tournament is still listed as occurring 8 am – 9 pm Saturday and Sunday Contact: Wayne Munson, 510.981.5152, wmunson@cityofberkeley.info

Sunday, March 22, 2020

John Lee Invitational Co—Rec Softball Tournament is still listed as occurring 8 am – 9 pm Saturday and Sunday Contact: Wayne Munson, 510.981.5152, wmunson@cityofberkeley.info

_____________________

City Council March 24 Council meeting agenda,

To comment email: Council@cityofberkeley.info

CONSENT: 1. Ronald V. Dellums Fair Chance Access to Housing – 2nd reading, 2. November election d. policies for candidate statements, 4. Annual appropriations $28,565263(gross) $15,378,568(net), 7. Contract $93,600 with Sonya Dublin External Evaluator Tobacco Prevention Program thru 6/30/2021, 8. Contract $143,000 ($38,000 contingency) with Lind Marine for removal and disposal derelict and abandoned vessels, 9. Contract add $210,000 total $305,000 with Affordable Painting Services, Inc. for Park Buildings, 10. Add $300,000 total $500,000 with Bay Area Tree Specialists as needed tree services, 11. Add $300,000 total $375,000with ERA Construction Inc for concrete repair in Parks and along Pathways, 12. Contract $3,491,917 (includes $317,447 contingency) with Ghilotti Construction, Inc for Brose Garden Pergola Reconstruction & Site Improvements, 13. Contract $600,000 with Vol Ten Corporation DBA Delta Charter for bus transportation for Day Camp & Summer Programs 6/1/2020-6/1/2025, 14. 60-year term Lease Agreement 5/4/2020-12/31/2080 200 Marina Blvd for Doubletree Hotel, Berkeley City contribution $3,000,000 for Marina street improvements, 15. Add $162,568 total $233,868 with Bigbelly Solar Compacting Trash and Recycling Receptacles term remains 8/1/2018-6/30/2023, 16. Funding $1,000,000 to EBMUD FY 2020-FY 2024 to control wet weather overflows and bypasses, 17. Vacate sewer easement at 2009 Addison, 19. Budget Referral $279,000 to Fund Berkeley Youthworks, 20. Support SB 54 & AB 1080 CA Circular Economy and Plastic Pollution Reduction Act (only 9% of plastic is recycled, billion tons of plastic are added to the oceans each year), 21. Support SB 1160 Public Utilities undergrounding, ACTION: 22. Redesign and Redesign Rose Garden Inn, 23. Zoning Ordinance Hearing for Family Daycare Homes to comply with SB 234, 24. Ballot Initiative Charter Amendment to Establish Police Board and Director of Police Accountability, 25. Renaming Shattuck (east) Center – University, 26. Upgrade Residential and Commercial Customers to 100% Renewable, 27. Require Inclusionary Units (20%) in new developments (10 or more units) in Qualified Opportunity Zones, INFORMATION: 28. FY2020 Mid-year Budget Update, 30. Audit Recommendation Status 911 Dispatchers, 31. Children, Youth, and Recreation Commission WorkPlan, 32. Civic Arts Grants Program, 33. Council Referral-Commemorative Tree Program.

____________________

Memo from the City Clerk:

Limitations now in effect for Berkeley Boards and Commissions:



Commissions in Category A may continue to meet if they have time-sensitive, legally mandated business to complete, as determined by the Director of Emergency Services.



Category A

Design Review Committee

Fair Campaign Practices Commission

Joint Subcommittee on the Implementation of State Housing Laws

Landmarks Preservation Commission

Open Government Commission

Personnel Board

Planning Commission

Police Review Commission

Zoning Adjustments Board



Commissions in Category B shall not meet for a period of 60 days. This will be re-evaluated at the Agenda & Rules Committee meeting on April 13, 2020. A Commission in Category B may convene a meeting if it has time-sensitive, legally-mandated business to complete, as determined by the Director of Emergency Services.



Category B

Animal Care Commission

Cannabis Commission

Civic Arts Commission

Children, Youth, and Recreation Commission

Commission on Aging

Commission on Disability

Commission on Labor

Commission on the Status of Women

Community Environmental Advisory Commission

Community Health Commission

Disaster and Fire Safety Commission

Elmwood Business Improvement District Advisory Board

Energy Commission

Homeless Commission

Homeless Services Panel of Experts

Housing Advisory Commission

Human Welfare and Community Action Commission

Measure O Bond Oversight Committee

Mental Health Commission

Parks and Waterfront Commission

Peace and Justice Commission

Public Works Commission

Solano Avenue Business Improvement District Advisory Board

Sugar-Sweetened Beverage Product Panel of Experts

Transportation Commission

Youth Commission

Zero Waste Commission

Loan Administration Board



Mark Numainville

City Clerk

City of Berkeley

________________________

Public Hearings Scheduled – Land Use Appeals

0 Euclid – Berryman Reservoir TBD

Remanded to ZAB or LPC With 90-Day Deadline

1155-73 Hearst (develop 2 parcels) – referred back to City Council – to be scheduled

Notice of Decision (NOD) With End of Appeal Period

1132 Amador 3/30/2020

1440 Bonita 3/26/2020

1484 Grizzly Peak 3/24/2020

1397 La Loma 3/26/2020

74 Oak Ridge 3/19/2020

1231 Ordway 3/17/2020

1919 Oregon 3/16/2020

1315 Peralta 3/17/2020

2418 Sacramento 3/18/2020

2920 Seventh 3/16/2020

1998 Shattuck 3/26/2020

1665 Thousand Oaks 3/26/2020

___________________

WORKSHOPS

March 17 –CANCELLED watch for rescheduling - CIP Update (PRW and Public Works), Measure T1 Update

May 5 – Budget Update, Crime Report

June 23 – Climate Action Plan/Resiliency Update, Digital Strategic Plan/FUND$ Replacement Website Update

July 21– no workshops scheduled “yet”

Sept 29 – Digital Strategic Plan/FUND$ Replacement/Website Update

Oct 20 – Update Berkeley’s 2020 Vision, BMASP/Berkeley Pier-WETA Ferry

Unscheduled Workshops/Presentations

Cannabis Health Considerations

Vision 2050

Ohlone History and Culture)special meeting)

Systems Realignment

_____________________

To Check For Regional Meetings with Berkeley Council Appointees go to

To check for Berkeley Unified School District Board Meetings go to

_____________________

