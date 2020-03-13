Events
The Berkeley Activist's Calendar, March 15-22
Worth Noting:
Public Library – Saturday, March 14 – The Board of Library Trustees is holding an Emergency Meeting, 1:30 pm, at 2090 Kittredge, 3rd floor Community Room, Central Library, Agenda: Approve resolution to suspend public access to Library facilities during the COVID-19 state of emergency.
Farmers’ Markets to stay open.
Expect more meetings to be cancelled – to check if a meeting/event has been cancelled since this posting, the contact person is listed.
The City Council March 24 meeting agenda is available for comment and follows the list of City meetings.
The memo from the City Clerk listing which Boards and Commissions may continue to meet if they have time-sensitive, legally mandated business to complete, as determined by the Director of Emergency Services and which are cancelled follows the March 24 City Council agenda.
Sunday, March 15, 2020
No City meetings or events found
Monday, March 16, 2020
Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board – Budget & Personnel Committee, 5:30 pm, at 2001 Center, Law Library, 2nd floor, Contact: Aimee Mueller, 510.981.4932, 5. Update RFP for new integrated database system, members may participate via teleconference.
Measure O Bond Oversight Committee, 2180 Milvia, Cypress Room, still listed as meeting even though it is in the City Clerk memo list of meetings to be cancelled - expect this meeting to be cancelled, Contact: Amy Davidson, Secretary, 510.981.5406, measureo@cityofberkeley.info, Agenda: 6.a. Use of Measure O for Housing Trust Fund Projects, b. Housing Trust Fund Approvals (Resolution 69,231-N.S.), c. Issuance of $38M in Measure O Bond Funds.
CANCELLED - Tax the Rich Rally
Tuesday, March 17, 2020
CANCELLED - Berkeley City Council Special meeting
Wednesday, March 18, 2020
Human Welfare and Community Action Commission still listed as meeting even though it is in the City Clerk memo list of meetings to be cancelled– expect this meeting to be cancelled, Contact: Mary-Claire Katz, Secretary, 510.981.5414, mkatz@cityofberkeley.info
Planning Commission Adeline Corridor Specific Plan Subcommittee, 7 – 11:30 pm at 2939 Ellis, Henry Ramsey Jr. South Berkeley Senior Center, Contact: Alisa Shen 510.981.7409 Agenda: Finalize Subcommittee Recommendations to Planning Commission II. Staff Presentation Revised Adeline Corridor Zoning Text and Plan, (Planning Commission – full Commission is not meeting)
Thursday, March 19, 2020
Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board, 7 – 11 pm, at 1231 Addison St, No Agenda Posted, check website before going or call 510.981.7368.
Design Review Committee, 7 – 10 pm at 1947 Center St, Basement Multi-purpose Room, Contact: Anne Burns, Secretary, 510.981.7415, ABurns@cityofberkeley.info, https://www.cityofberkeley.info/designreview/
2028 Bancroft Way – Final Design Review – relocate 3-story residential building to 1940 Haste, construct 6-story residential building, 37 dwellings (including 2 below market rate), adjacent to 2025 Durant, convert existing parking into 2 residential units,
1717 University – Final Design Review – add 1 studio unit, project total 5-story, 29 dwellings, 6 auto and 40 bicycle parking spaces
2023 Shattuck – Preliminary Design Review – demolish remaining fire-damaged structure, construct 7-story mixed use with 48 dwellings (including 4 very low income) no parking, storage for 34 bicycles
2099 MLK Jr Way – Preliminary Design Review – construct 7-story, 72 dwellings (including 5 very low income) 12 parking spaces, storage for 38 bicycles
2795 San Pablo – Preliminary Design Review – demolish single family residence, construct 3-story, 4 unit residential building with 4 vehicle parking spaces
Open Government Commission and Fair Campaign Practices Committee (meet concurrently), 7 pm at 2180 Milvia, Cypress Room, Contact: Sam Harvey, Secretary, 510.981.6998, FCPC@cityofberkeley.info, Agenda: 6 Public Campaign Financing
CANCELLED - City Council Facilities, Infrastructure, Transportation, Environment & Sustainability Committee
Friday, March 20, 2020
No City events listed
Saturday, March 21, 2020
Willard Clubhouse Community Meeting, 10 am – 12 pm, at 2720 Hillegass @ Derby, Agenda: meet design team members, and provide feedback for Willard Clubhouse, meeting still listed Contact: Wendy Wellbrock, 510.981.6700
John Lee Invitational Co—Rec Softball Tournament is still listed as occurring 8 am – 9 pm Saturday and Sunday Contact: Wayne Munson, 510.981.5152, wmunson@cityofberkeley.info
Sunday, March 22, 2020
John Lee Invitational Co—Rec Softball Tournament is still listed as occurring 8 am – 9 pm Saturday and Sunday Contact: Wayne Munson, 510.981.5152, wmunson@cityofberkeley.info
City Council March 24 Council meeting agenda,
To comment email: Council@cityofberkeley.info
CONSENT: 1. Ronald V. Dellums Fair Chance Access to Housing – 2nd reading, 2. November election d. policies for candidate statements, 4. Annual appropriations $28,565263(gross) $15,378,568(net), 7. Contract $93,600 with Sonya Dublin External Evaluator Tobacco Prevention Program thru 6/30/2021, 8. Contract $143,000 ($38,000 contingency) with Lind Marine for removal and disposal derelict and abandoned vessels, 9. Contract add $210,000 total $305,000 with Affordable Painting Services, Inc. for Park Buildings, 10. Add $300,000 total $500,000 with Bay Area Tree Specialists as needed tree services, 11. Add $300,000 total $375,000with ERA Construction Inc for concrete repair in Parks and along Pathways, 12. Contract $3,491,917 (includes $317,447 contingency) with Ghilotti Construction, Inc for Brose Garden Pergola Reconstruction & Site Improvements, 13. Contract $600,000 with Vol Ten Corporation DBA Delta Charter for bus transportation for Day Camp & Summer Programs 6/1/2020-6/1/2025, 14. 60-year term Lease Agreement 5/4/2020-12/31/2080 200 Marina Blvd for Doubletree Hotel, Berkeley City contribution $3,000,000 for Marina street improvements, 15. Add $162,568 total $233,868 with Bigbelly Solar Compacting Trash and Recycling Receptacles term remains 8/1/2018-6/30/2023, 16. Funding $1,000,000 to EBMUD FY 2020-FY 2024 to control wet weather overflows and bypasses, 17. Vacate sewer easement at 2009 Addison, 19. Budget Referral $279,000 to Fund Berkeley Youthworks, 20. Support SB 54 & AB 1080 CA Circular Economy and Plastic Pollution Reduction Act (only 9% of plastic is recycled, billion tons of plastic are added to the oceans each year), 21. Support SB 1160 Public Utilities undergrounding, ACTION: 22. Redesign and Redesign Rose Garden Inn, 23. Zoning Ordinance Hearing for Family Daycare Homes to comply with SB 234, 24. Ballot Initiative Charter Amendment to Establish Police Board and Director of Police Accountability, 25. Renaming Shattuck (east) Center – University, 26. Upgrade Residential and Commercial Customers to 100% Renewable, 27. Require Inclusionary Units (20%) in new developments (10 or more units) in Qualified Opportunity Zones, INFORMATION: 28. FY2020 Mid-year Budget Update, 30. Audit Recommendation Status 911 Dispatchers, 31. Children, Youth, and Recreation Commission WorkPlan, 32. Civic Arts Grants Program, 33. Council Referral-Commemorative Tree Program.
Memo from the City Clerk:
Limitations now in effect for Berkeley Boards and Commissions:
Commissions in Category A may continue to meet if they have time-sensitive, legally mandated business to complete, as determined by the Director of Emergency Services.
Category A
Design Review Committee
Fair Campaign Practices Commission
Joint Subcommittee on the Implementation of State Housing Laws
Landmarks Preservation Commission
Open Government Commission
Personnel Board
Planning Commission
Police Review Commission
Zoning Adjustments Board
Commissions in Category B shall not meet for a period of 60 days. This will be re-evaluated at the Agenda & Rules Committee meeting on April 13, 2020. A Commission in Category B may convene a meeting if it has time-sensitive, legally-mandated business to complete, as determined by the Director of Emergency Services.
Category B
Animal Care Commission
Cannabis Commission
Civic Arts Commission
Children, Youth, and Recreation Commission
Commission on Aging
Commission on Disability
Commission on Labor
Commission on the Status of Women
Community Environmental Advisory Commission
Community Health Commission
Disaster and Fire Safety Commission
Elmwood Business Improvement District Advisory Board
Energy Commission
Homeless Commission
Homeless Services Panel of Experts
Housing Advisory Commission
Human Welfare and Community Action Commission
Measure O Bond Oversight Committee
Mental Health Commission
Parks and Waterfront Commission
Peace and Justice Commission
Public Works Commission
Solano Avenue Business Improvement District Advisory Board
Sugar-Sweetened Beverage Product Panel of Experts
Transportation Commission
Youth Commission
Zero Waste Commission
Loan Administration Board
Mark Numainville
City Clerk
City of Berkeley
Public Hearings Scheduled – Land Use Appeals
0 Euclid – Berryman Reservoir TBD
Remanded to ZAB or LPC With 90-Day Deadline
1155-73 Hearst (develop 2 parcels) – referred back to City Council – to be scheduled
Notice of Decision (NOD) With End of Appeal Period
1132 Amador 3/30/2020
1440 Bonita 3/26/2020
1484 Grizzly Peak 3/24/2020
1397 La Loma 3/26/2020
74 Oak Ridge 3/19/2020
1231 Ordway 3/17/2020
1919 Oregon 3/16/2020
1315 Peralta 3/17/2020
2418 Sacramento 3/18/2020
2920 Seventh 3/16/2020
1998 Shattuck 3/26/2020
1665 Thousand Oaks 3/26/2020
WORKSHOPS
March 17 –CANCELLED watch for rescheduling - CIP Update (PRW and Public Works), Measure T1 Update
May 5 – Budget Update, Crime Report
June 23 – Climate Action Plan/Resiliency Update, Digital Strategic Plan/FUND$ Replacement Website Update
July 21– no workshops scheduled “yet”
Sept 29 – Digital Strategic Plan/FUND$ Replacement/Website Update
Oct 20 – Update Berkeley’s 2020 Vision, BMASP/Berkeley Pier-WETA Ferry
Unscheduled Workshops/Presentations
Cannabis Health Considerations
Vision 2050
Ohlone History and Culture)special meeting)
Systems Realignment
To Check For Regional Meetings with Berkeley Council Appointees go to
To check for Berkeley Unified School District Board Meetings go to
