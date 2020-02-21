Arts & Events

On Friday, February 21, Montenegran guitarist Miloš and friends gave a concert at Berkeley’s First Congregational Church. Performing with Miloš on many pieces in this concert were violinists Eloisa-Fleur Thom and Alessandro Ruisi, violist Matthew Kettle, cellist Max Ruisi, and double bassist Toby Hughes, members of 12 Ensemble. The concert opened with 12 Ensemble performing a selection from Johann Sebastian Bach’s Goldberg Variations. Then Miloš came on stage to join 12 Ensemble in Luigi Boccherini’s “Fandango” from his Guitar Quintet No. 4 in D Major. This familiar piece was given a rousing performance. Next came two Spanish Dances for solo guiitar by Enrique Granados, the familiar Andaluza and the not-do-familiar Oriental. Following these works came two pieces by Manuel De Falla, the energetic “Dance of the Miller,” from The Three-Cornered Hat, and a hauntingly beautiful folksong, “Nana,” performed by Miloš with 12 Ensemble from Seven Spanish Folksongs. Next was an Anonymous Spanish Romance, perhaps the highlight of the entire concert. This familiar work is a staple of the guitar repertory, and it has sometimes been attributed to Tárrega, Fernando Sor, or Narciso Ypes. Played by Miloš with 12 Ensemble, this Romance was ravishingly beautiful. Next came Libertango by Argentine composer Astor Piazzola, which closed out the first half of the program.

After intermission, Miloš returned to lead off with Prelude No.1 by Heitor Villa-Lobos. He gave this work a surprisingly fast, dramatic interpretation, one that emphasised virtuosity over nuance. Following this was a Milonga from Emilio Pujol and a samba-based piece by Isaias Savio, “Batucada” from Escenas Brasileiras. Then Miloš was joined by violinist Eloisa-Fleur Thom for Caffe by Astor Piazzola. Following this Miloš was joined by 12 Ensemble in The Sound of Silence by Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel plus a piece by Radiohead, Street Spirit (Fade Out). To close out the printed portion of the program, Miloš performed four songs by the Beatles. Miloš soloed on Yesterday, then was joined by 12 Ensemble for Eleanor Rigby, The Fool on the Hill, and Here Comes the Sun. As an encore, Miloš played Somewhere Over the Rainbow.