He betrayed our Kurdish fighters against ISIS. He defended Putin and disparaged our Intelligence Agencies which unanimously reported that Russia interferes in our elections. He replaced dedicated professionals with political puppets in our nation's Intelligence, Justice, and Treasury departments. He's lied to us over 17,000 times. He obstructs justice, coddles Russia, and extorts our allies.



These crimes, and so many more, should motivate fair-minded Republicans as well as Independents and Democrats to vote against such traitorous corruption. Any Bernie, Biden, Buttigieg, Bloomberg, or Klobuchar could win and remove him from office. But only Warren can win AND govern effectively to cleanse the putrefaction.



Elizabeth Warren has the competence and courage to restore integrity from trump's corruption. Warren has the compassion and commitment to repair the social safety net. Warren has the smarts and moderate demeanor to win a political majority for the comprehensive changes that most Americans want and need.

Some political pundits claim that although Elizabeth Warren is best suited to be our next President, she is "too radical," "too far left," to win Middle America's votes. But, a large majority understands that current Republican leadership has gone way too far "right," where the top 1% is served while the rest of us scramble.

Most Americans feel that the economy is rigged for billionaires who don't pay their fair share of taxes, leaving the rest of us to pay for necessary government services. Warren stands for a 2% property tax on billionaires' assets over $50 million.

Most believe our election system is rigged for oligarchs who control the messages, the legislation, and the candidates with unlimited campaign contributions. Warren stands for changing this unfair system.

A majority knows they are getting ripped off by private health insurance companies. Warren proposes a transition to Medicare for All.

Most people want affordable college education that benefits students and fulfills our country's need for educated citizens. Warren has a plan.

Elizabeth Warren is not radical left, she's central, offering the substantial changes we need to repair the damage being done to us daily.