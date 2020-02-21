The attorney general’s response to President Trump's outrage over the sentencing of Roger Stone, his former campaign 2016 advisor, is pure Kabuki Theater feigning dismay but agreeing to review the case. The Republicans seem to have taken a vow of silence uncomfortable in confronting the truth and their own hypocrisy.

But in a predicable turn of events, Barr agreed to review Roger Stone’s sentencing and Michael Flynn’s case even though Flynn freely admitted lying to federal prosecutors.

Responding to the attorney general’s cozy relationship with the president, more than 2,000+ DOJ Ex-Officials have called for AG Barr to resign.

The justice department must free itself from the suffocating tentacles of the White House. Clearly federal justices no longer have confidence in the independence and integrity of their leader. Under the circumstances, Barr should take the honorable position and resign.