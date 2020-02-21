Worth Noting and Showing Up:

The weekly summary of city meetings with agenda highlights for February 23 – March 1 is exceptionally long with the City Council Agenda Committee on Monday and City Council Regular meeting on Tuesday absorbing a lot of space.

Search for Director of Library Services (DOLS) – There are two opportunities to attend the Community meetings on the process and to comment on the ideal candidate profile with Pam Derby from CPS HR Consulting.: Monday 12:30 – 2 pm and Tuesday 6 – 7:30 pm, For more detail and available appointment times for comment in addition to noted public meetings check: https://www.berkeleypubliclibrary.org/about/board-library-trustees

Monday – The Planning Commission / ZAB subcommittees are meeting on the Zoning Ordinance revisions. The agenda attachment with the revisions is 265 pages.

Tuesday - The Council meeting includes two appeals followed by the Surveillance Reports. It is also the same evening of the last Democratic primary debate if you haven’t made up your mind yet and an interesting looking talk for parents of young children on climate.

Wednesday – The Joint Subcommittee for the Implementation of State Housing Laws (JSISHL) agenda is on establishing objective housing/development standards. The LeConte neighborhood meeting is open to residents living in other Berkeley neighborhoods.

Sunday, February 23, 2020

Presidential Forum on Economic Justice for Black Americans – Earn My Vote, 4 – 8 pm, Beebe Memorial Cathedral, 3900 Telegraph , Oakland, free event, organizers Patricia Brooks 510.590.1107, Ben Bartlett 310.428.4803, Eventbrite lists 4-8 pm, Facebook post lists 4-8 pm and in details lists 1-5 pm, check with organizer to confirm.

https://www.facebook.com/events/188545615747394/

Monday, February 24, 2020

City Council Health, Life Enrichment, Equity & Community Committee, 10 am, at 2180 Milvia, 6th Floor Redwood Room, Agenda: 2. Listening session Homeless, 3. Healthy Checkout (removing junk food from checkout, 4. a.&b.Sales and serving of Sugar-sweetened beverages on City property a. Commission recommends prohibiting at City events and in City vending machines, b. City Manager recommends majority healthy choices, 5. a.&b. Smoke free multi-unit housing, a. make complaint process easier, increase staffing for enforcement, referrals on whether to include cannabis b. City Manager requests referral for financial and legal analysis

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Home/Policy_Committee__Health,_Life_Enrichment,_Equity___Community.aspx

Community Meeting - Search for Director of Library Services (DOLS), 12:30 – 2 pm, at Tarea Hall Pittman South Library, 1901 Russell, Agenda: Community meeting on process and candidate profile, https://www.berkeleypubliclibrary.org/about/board-library-trustees

Parks and Waterfront Commission and Public Works – Adopt A Spot Subcommittee, 1 – 2 pm, at 2180 Milvia, 1st Floor Chinquapin Room, https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Parks_and_Waterfront_Commission.aspx

Agenda and Rules Committee, 2:30 pm – 3:30 pm, at 2180 Milvia, 6th Floor Redwood Room, Agenda planning for March 10 Council meeting, CONSENT: 1. Contract 3-15-2020 to 3-14-2023 with option two 1 yr renewals for $2.7 million over 5 years with Blaisdell’s Business Products for Office supplies, small equipment and office furniture, Contract $100,000 thru 6-30-2022 with Resource Development for results based accountability to evaluate mental health programs, 3. Loan $7.1 million to BRIDGE Housing for acquisition and predevelopment of proposed affordable housing project at 1740 San Pablo, 4. Establish standing list of City’s Labor Negotiators, 5. Contract add $20,000 total $65,000 with Cadalys, Inc for software for BESO (Building Energy Saving Ordinance), 6. Contract add $65,081 total $365,773 (term 5-15-2013 to 6-30-2021) with SSP Data Products, Inc. for Barracuda Backup Solution with Hosted Cloud Storage, 7. Accept donation $9,500 from Friends of Ohlone Park for Ohlone Park Mural Garden, 8. Grant application for $150,000 to National Fitness Campaign for Fitness Courts, 9. Contract add $125,000 total $1,386,771 with 2M Associates for Tuolumne Camp Project, 10. Contract add $40,000 total $280,000 with APB General Engineering for Hillview Road and Woodside Road drainage improvement project, 11. $457,000 to purchase 2019 John Deere Co. 644L 20 Ton Hybrid Wheel Loader with Pape Machinery, Inc, 12. Oppose S.2059 – Justice for Victims of Sanctuary Cities Act of 2019 with letters to Feinstein, Harris, Lee and Trump, 13. Support AB 1839 – CA Green New Deal, 14. Support AB 2037 – Hospital Closure Notification, 15. Allocation U1 General Fund Revenues, 16. Support Reviving Berkeley Bus Rapid Transit, ACTION: 17. Electric Bike Share Program Franchise Amendment with Bay Area Motivate, subsidiary of Lyft for shared electric bikes, 18. Disposition (sale) 1631 Fifth Street, 19. Vision Zero Action Plan, 20. a.&b. Smoke Free Multi-unit Housing Ordinance Policy and enforcement, 21. Use Portion Cannabis Tax Proceeds to fund subsidies 1000 Person Plan (homeless) 22. Ronald V. Dellums Fair Chance Housing Access, 23. Tenant Opportunity to Purchase Act, 24. Update definition “Research and Development,” 25. Ballot Initiative to increase City Council Salary, 26. Referral to City Manager to study feasibility of 1890 Alcatraz (city owned) as site for African American Holistic Resource Center and affordable housing, 27. Affirm support for People of Tibet, 28. Allocate Car Fees for street improvements, INFORMATION REPORTS: 29. Economic Dashboards and Demographic Profile Update, 30. 2019 FY 4th Quarter Investment report, 30. 2020 FY 1st qtr report, 32. Audit Status Report from Public Works towards 2020 Zero Waste Goal, 33. Audit Status report from Public Works on Zero Waste Activities, 34. Proposed Navigable Cities Framework for access for People with Disabilities from Commission, REFERRED & UNSCHEDULED 8. Telecom Ordinance, 9. Council Rules and Procedures, 10. Compulsory Composting and Edible Food Recovery, 11. Officeholder Accounts, Increase Compliance with Short-term rental Ordinance, Grant Writing Services, Kitchen Exhaust Hood

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/Policy_Committee__Agenda___Rules.aspx

Children, Youth and Recreation Commission, 7 – 9 pm at 2800 Park St, Frances Albrier Community Center at San Pablo Park, Agenda: 8, Census Presentation, 9. 2020 Vision Presentation, 11. BUSD Special Taxes and Infrastructure Bond Measures.

http://www.ci.berkeley.ca.us/Children_Youth_and_Recreation_Commission/

Commission on the Status of Women, - Santa Rita Jail Subcommittee, 7 – 8 pm at 2000 University, Au Coquelet, 4. Safety Cells and Pregnancy procedures,

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Commission_on_the_Status_of_Women_Homepage.aspx

Housing Advisory Commission, at 2180 Milvia, 1st Floor, Cottonwood Room,

11 – 11:15 am, Social Housing Subcommittee,

11:15 am – 12:15 pm, Housing Impacts of the Climate Emergency Subcommittee,

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Housing_Advisory_Commission/

Planning Commission Subcommittee meets concurrently with Zoning Adjustment Board Subcommittee – Zoning Ordinance Revision Project, 7 – 9 pm at 1947 Center, Basement, Agenda: last subcommittee meeting before [revised] zoning ordinance is finalized for public review, working draft of Baseline Zoning Ordinance https://www.cityofberkeley.info/uploadedFiles/Planning_and_Development/Level_3_-_Commissions/Commission_for_Planning/2020-02-24_ZORP_Item%2005.pdf (265 pages)

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Planning_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Zero Waste Commission, 7 – 9 pm at 1326 Allston Way, Willow Room, City of Berkeley Corporation Yard, Agenda: 3. Subcommittee report Design Guidelines for New Construction, 4. Ideas to educate public about food waste, 5. Changes to items currently accepted in compost program (i.e. milk cartons)

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Zero_Waste_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Tax the Rich Rally, with music by Occupella, 4 – 5 pm at the Top of Solano in front of the Closed Oaks Theater, Rain Cancels

Tuesday, February 25, 2020

Community Meeting - Search for Director of Library Services (DOLS), 6 - 7:30 pm, at West Branch Library, Agenda: process and candidate profile, https://www.berkeleypubliclibrary.org/about/board-library-trustees

An evening with Mary DeMocker author of The Parent’s Guide to Climate Revolution: 100 Ways to Build a Fossil-Free Future, Raise Empowered Kids, and Still Get a Good Night’s Sleep, 6:30 pm – 8 pm, at 1731 Prince St, Malcolm X Library (enter on Prince),

https://350bayarea.org/event/an-evening-with-mary-democker-author-of-the-parents-guide-to-climate-revolution-100-ways-to-build-a-fossil-free-future-raise-empowered-kids-and-still-get-a-good-nights-sleep

Joint Powers Financing Authority Special Meeting, 5:45 pm, at 1231 Addison Street, BUSD Board Room, Agenda: Refinancing 2010 certificate of Participation originally issued to finance Animal Shelter Project

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/Joint_Powers_Financing_Authority.aspx

Berkeley City Council, Tuesday, 6:00 pm – 11:00 pm, at 1231 Addison Street, BUSD Board Room, Agenda: CONSENT: 1. Election Reform Act 2nd reading public financing of elections contribution limit to qualify 30 unique contributors $10 each or more total $500. Contribution limit $50/individual, candidate cannot contribute more than $250 to self (includes spouse, domestic partner, unemancipated children), 2. 2nd reading wage theft prevention, 3. 2nd reading regulations & operating standards cannabis business, 5. Formal Bid Solicitations and RFP, $13,085,000, 6. Contract $313,800 with Worldwide Travel Staffing for Nurse Registry Services March 1, 2020 – June 30, 2023, , 7. Contract $500,000 with Van Meter Williams Pollack for Professional Planning Services to Prepare Zoning Standards and EIR for Ashby and North Berkeley BART Stations, March 1, 2020 – July 31, 2021, 8. Amend Agreement with CA Dept of Transportation (Caltrans) for maintenance of the State highways within the City of Berkeley will address roadway and traffic signal improvements, 9. Contract $388,489 (includes 10% contingency) with APB General Engineering for Sanitary Sewer Rehab and Replacement, 10. Permit Fee Waiver for PG&E for Undergrounding existing overhead electrical facilities and electric service conversions in Utility Undergrounding District No. 48. (Grizzly Reak/Summit), 11. Asylum for Survivors of Domestic Violence, Affirm Berkeley’s Commitment to our asylum-seeking residents, 12.&13. Council donations, 14. Schedule Special City Council Meeting on Ohlone History and Culture, 15. Support S.2012 (Feinstein) Restoring Local Control Over Public Infrastructure Act of 2019, 16. Support SB-431(Mobile phones), SB-801 (back-up battery packs), SB-802 (allow diesel-powered generators during declared disasters) support people whose lives would be endangered with emergency power shutdowns, 17. Referral: Street Lighting Near Campus, ACTION: 18. Issuance $38,000,000 General Obligation Bonds for Measure O Affordable Housing, 19. Refinancing 2009, 2010 General Obligation Bonds (Measure FF), 20. Issuance and sale of lease revenue bonds to refinance outstanding Refinance 2010 Certificates (originally issued to finance Animal Shelter Project), 21. a.,b.,c. appeal 1582 LeRoy convert Hillside School to residential use, 22. ZAB Appeal 2422 Fifth St, 23. Surveillance Technology & Acquisition Reports, License Plate Readers, GPS Trackers, Body Worn Cameras, INFORMATION REPORTS: 23. City Manager Response to audit of Code Enforcement Unit, 24. Mayor Arreguin is President of ABAG, Regional Leadership and Goals for 2020.

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/City_Council__Agenda_Index.aspx

Democratic Primary Debate, 5 – 7 pm on CBS, last Democratic debate before California primary voting on March 3, Biden, Bloomberg, Buttigieg, Klobuchar, Sanders, Warren,

https://www.elle.com/culture/career-politics/a26992483/democratic-candidates-primary-debates-2020-election/

Wednesday, February 26, 2020

4x4 Joint Task Force Committee on Housing: Rent Board/City Council, 3 pm, 2180 Milvia, 1st Floor Cypress Room, Agenda: 6. Possible enhancements Short Term Ordinance, 7. Options for expanded rental registration, 9. Updates elevator ordinance, relocation ordinance, City enforcement AB 1482, Tenant Opportunity Purchase Act.

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/rent/

Civic Arts Commission, 6 – 8 pm at 1901 Russell, Tarea Hall Pittman South Branch Library, Agenda: 6. Action items 2542 Durant final Art Plan, Public Art Ordinance, 7. Presentation Turtle Island

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/CivicArtsCommissionHomepage/

Disaster and Fire Safety Commission, 7 – 9 pm at 997 Cedar St, Fire Department Training Center, Agenda: 4. Notification of recidency in designated high risk fire areas, 5. Phase 3 Study , Undergrounding Utilities, 6. Special Tax assessment for Wildfire Prevention, 7. October Power Shutoff, 8. Public Process to update Wildfire Fire Code, 9. Public Outreach Emergency Preparedness, 10. Expand Automatic Gas Shut-off,

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Disaster_and_Fire_Safety_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Energy Commission, 6:30 – 9 pm at 1947 Center St, Agenda: 7. Presentation-discussion of BESO (Building Energy Saving Ordinance) evaluation, 8. Climate Fund Concept, 9. CEAC referral on Sustainable Mobility,

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Energy_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Joint Subcommittee for the Implementation of State Housing Laws, 7 – 9 pm at 2180 Milvia, 6th Floor Redwood Room, Agenda: 10. Objective Standards for Shadows (includes solar), 11. Objective Standards for Design, 12. Objective Standards for Density, 13. Draft report for Council

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Joint_Subcommittee_for_the_Implementation_of_State_Housing_Laws_Homepage.aspx

Police Review Commission, at 2939 Ellis, South Berkeley Senior Center,

5:30 pm, Use of Force Subcommittee

7 – 10 pm, Regular Meeting – 8. Subcommittee Reports (discussion & action) a. Lexipol Policies, b. Standard of Proof, c. Use of Force, 9. MOU Compendium agreements, 10. B. compliance with body-worn camera policy, c. Use of force training

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Police_Review_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Le Conte Neighborhood Association, 7:30 – 9 pm, at Life Adventist Church 2236 Parker, (South of Ellsworth) Agenda: 1. Proposed Up-zoning for Telegraph Area – The new Southside Plan, by Planning Commissioner Mary Kay Lacey. 2. Development Proposals for South Shattuck: Eastern Hardware/Model Garage and Walgreens sites, and a quick update about 3000 Shattuck, by Janis Ching. 3. Berkeley for Assessment Tax Equity, an advocacy group, exposes inconsistencies in city’s levying of property tax, by Lilana Spindler and Laura Menard. 4. Community Announcements

Thursday, February 27, 2020

City Council Budget & Finance Committee, 10 am, at (TBD usually) 2180 Milvia, 6th Floor Redwood Room, Agenda: 2. Add $2.5 million from transfer tax to 115 Pension Trust Fund, 3. Short-term rental policy enforcement staff costs that exceed enforcement fees and penalties shall be covered thru short-term rental taxes collected, remaining 2/3 to Affordable Housing Trust Fund, 1/3 Arts Fund, (Cannabis cryptocurrency tax not on agenda-future mtg)

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Home/Policy_Committee__Budget___Finance.aspx

Zoning Adjustment Board - Cancelled

Mental Health Commission, 7 – 9 pm at 1947 Center St, Agenda: 3. Presentation Berkeley Crisis Services, 6. Recommendation “May is Mental Health Month”

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Mental_Health_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Wellstone Democratic Renewal Club, 6 pm Potluck, 6:45 pm meeting, at 390 27th St, Oakland, Humanist Hall, Agenda: Update CA Single Payer, Will Police Review Commission Reform be on Nov Ballot, 7:15 Panel on Don’t Attack Iran, U.S. and Middle East

Friday, February 28, 2020

Stop the Money Pipeline, Chase Bank protest rally, 11 am – 1 pm, at Oakland.

https://350bayarea.org/event/stop-the-money-pipeline-february-protest

Saturday, February 29, 2020

Recreation Division Job Fair, 11 am – 3 pm, at 2800 Park St, Francis Albrier Community Center, San Pablo Park, Part Time Seasonal & Temporary Positions Available, Minimum age 18

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/CalendarEventMain.aspx?calendarEventID=16783

Sunday, March 1, 2020

Ben Bartlett Councilmember District 3 & Mayor Jesse Arreguin Office Hours, 2 - 4 pm, at 3250 Adeline, Vault Cafe

_____________________

Public Hearings Scheduled – Land Use Appeals

0 Euclid – Berryman Reservoir TBD

2422 Fifth St – mixed-use building 2-25-2020

1581 LeRoy Ave – convert vacant elementary school property – LPC & ZAB 2-25-2020

Remanded to ZAB or LPC With 90-Day Deadline

1155-73 Hearst (develop 2 parcels) – referred back to City Council – to be scheduled

Notice of Decision (NOD) With End of Appeal Period

1237.5 Carrison 3-10-2020

1660 Lincoln 3-12-2020

30 Roanoke 2-25-2020

2421 Seventh 3-12-2020

1760 Sonoma 2-27-2020

20 Stevenson 2-25-2020

1914 Stuart 2-25-2020

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/planning_and_development/land_use_division/current_zoning_applications_in_appeal_period.aspxhttps://www.cityofberkeley.info/planning_and_development/land_use_division/current_zoning_applications_in_appeal_period.aspx

LINK to Current Zoning Applications https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Planning_and_Development/Land_Use_Division/Current_Zoning_Applications.aspx

WORKSHOPS

March 17 – CIP Update (PRW and Public Works), Measure T1 Update

May 5 – Budget Update, Crime Report

June 23 – Climate Action Plan/Resiliency Update, Digital Strategic Plan/FUND$ Replacement Website Update

July 21, Sept 29 – no workshops scheduled “yet”

Oct 20 – Update Berkeley’s 2020 Vision, BMASP/Berkeley Pier-WETA Ferry

Unscheduled Workshops/Presentations

Cannabis Health Considerations

Vision 2050

Systems Realignment

_____________________

To Check For Regional Meetings with Berkeley Council Appointees go to

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/City_Council__Committee_and_Regional_Body_Appointees.aspx

To check for Berkeley Unified School District Board Meetings go to

https://www.berkeleyschools.net/schoolboard/board-meeting-information/

_____________________

This meeting list is also posted on the Sustainable Berkeley Coalition website.

http://www.sustainableberkeleycoalition.com/whats-ahead.html and in the Berkeley Daily Planet under activist’s calendar http://www.berkeleydailyplanet.com

When notices of meetings are found that are posted after Friday 5:00 pm they are added to the website schedule https://www.sustainableberkeleycoalition.com/whats-ahead.html and preceded by LATE ENTRY

If you wish to stop receiving the Weekly Summary of City Meetings please forward the weekly summary you received to kellyhammargren@gmail.com,