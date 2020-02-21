Another one of your pieces of developer/builder propaganda passing as a news article. OK, I get it that the government currently (federal, state) won’t or can’t commit to building truly affordable housing in places like California to help those that need it, but you’re pushing another version of trickle-down. Build everywhere, and some will go to the truly needy. Ever heard of income inequality? Maybe Reagan’s tax cuts had something to do with it.The YIMBY “movement” is tech and building industry-funded, and your heroine, Sonja Trauss, couldn’t even get elected to supervisor in San Francisco. But such a charming photo of her and her child, and such a deceptive one of the potential development site in Lafayette. Such an artfully placed blighting board, just in case we were distracted by the rolling, green hills.Bias, bias, bias.