Unfortunately, I will not be able to attend tomorrow's meeting of the Land Use, Housing, & Economic Development Committee to speak during public comment. I am, therefore, writing to express my strong enthusiastic support for Item 2, "Inclusionary Units in Qualified Opportunity Zones".



I want Berkeley to do everything in its power to allow people of all economic levels to live in the buildings funded by these QOZ incentives. I am deeply concerned that allowing developers to pay in-lieue fees effectively ghetto-izes lower income housing, pushing it further away from BART and other transit options. Our service workers, teachers, barristas, musicians and artists should be able to live near transit and other amenities, in buildings with people of all economic means, from high-income to low. Your proposal helps address these concerns and I enthusiastically support it.

Thank you for proposing Item 2. It is a step in the right direction and I look forward to seeing it move forward!