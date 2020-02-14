One person was wounded in an officer-involved shooting Saturday afternoon at the El Cerrito del Norte Station, BART officials said.

The station was closed shortly after 2 p.m. No other information was immediately released about the shooting.

Trains are currently turning back at the North Berkeley BART station, according to BART spokesman Chris Filippi. \ AC Transit is providing service from the North Berkeley station and rider should take the AC Transit Bus 52 and transfer to Bus 72 or 72M to El Cerrito Plaza and Richmond.