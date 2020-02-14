Following a sham impeachment trial with the Senate packed with his enablers, President “Corleone” Trump, the Godfather, continues to trash the US Constitution. He makes a complete mockery of the critical clause, “equal justice under law,” to favor his friends and punish his enemies.

No longer can we claim to be a liberal democracy with respect for the law.

He exposed his authoritarian nature during his 2016 campaign mocking his opponent as “crooked Hilary”, smiling and clapping when his former national security advisor, Michael Flynn chanted “lock her up.” He ridiculed his first attorney general, Jeff Sessions because he recused himself and failed to protect him from the Mueller investigation. He pressured James Comey, the former FBI Director to drop criminal charges on Flynn. He pardoned the former racist Arizona sheriff, Joe Arpaio.

And now we are witnessing another blatant interference in the Justice Department overruling the prosecutors in favor of his friend and former campaign advisor, Roger Stone. The meek and compliant attorney general, William Barr readily agreed and overruled the prosecutors. A jury convicted Stone of obstruction of justice, lying to Congress and threatening a witness and the presiding judge with bodily harm, charges that should have condemned the unrepentant Stone to a life sentence. Kudos to the four courageous prosecutors who resigned in protest.

Contrast the treatment of Stone and Flynn with Trump’s former fixer Michael Cohen who spoke the truth and is now languishing in jail.