Worth Noting and Showing Up:



The most important thing you can do to save the last shreds of this Democracy is to vote and to reach out to help, encourage, push, people to register especially in other states like Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan. Check www.rockthevote.org for quick reference.







February 18 is the last day to Register to Vote for the March 3, CA primary, https://registertovote.ca.gov Use the same link to check your registration. If you are a permanent absentee voter you should already have your ballot. The Ballot Collection box in front of City Hall on Milvia is ready for your ballot.







Monday, President’s Day – Bernie is coming to Richmond for a noon rally



Tuesday – Council Facilities, Infrastructure Committee is meeting Tuesday at 2 pm not Thursday



Wednesday – Governor Newsom gives State of the State address at 10:30 am, The next Democratic Debate is Wednesday, 6 pm, NBC and MSNBC, the debates are always available live online from multiple sources if you do not have access to NBC or MSNBC,



Thursday – Land Use 10:30 am includes requiring inclusionary affordable units in Opportunity Zones, Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board 7 pm, presentations Moms 4 Housing and Redlining.



The agenda for the February 25 City Council meeting is available for review and follows the list of meetings.



Sunday, February 16, 2020



No City meetings or events found



Monday, February 17, 2020 - Presidents’ Day Holiday



Bernie Get Out The Vote Rally, 12 p – 2 pm, doors open 10 am, Where: Craneway Pavilion, 1414 Harbour Way S, Richmond, CA, 94804



https://www.facebook.com/events/716264898913678/



Tax the Rich Rally, with music by Occupella, 4 – 5 pm at the Top of Solano in front of the Closed Oaks Theater, Rain Cancels

Tuesday, February 18, 2020

City Council Facilities, Infrastructure, Transportation, Environment & Sustainability Committee (special meeting Tuesday – no meeting on Thursday), 2 pm, at 2180 Milvia, 6th Floor Redwood Room, Agenda: 2. Bright streets – paint crosswalks, bike lanes, traffic signage within 3 blocks of schools, 3. Terminate sale of gasoline, diesel and natural gas passenger vehicles in City of Berkeley by 2025, 4. Revive Berkeley Bus Rapid Transit, 5. Potential Bonding and Funding Opportunities for improving the PCI (Paving Condition Index) and creating a Paving Master Plan. Unscheduled/Items for Future Agendas: Traffic Circles, Plastic Bags, Climate Emergency Dept/Office

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Home/Policy_Committee__Facilities,_Infrastructure,_Transportation,_Environment,___Sustainability.aspx

Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board – Evictions in Berkeley A Workshop for Landlords, 6 pm, at 2090 Kittredge, Berkeley Central Library, 3rd Floor, Community Room

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/rent/

Wednesday, February 19, 2020

Governor Newsom gives State of the State address at 10:30 am, will be live streamed on facebook, https://www.facebook.com/CAgovernor/

Commission on Labor – Special Meeting, 7 – 9 pm at 2939 Ellis, South Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: 5. Council referral (5-15-2018) to Establish Fair Workweek Requirements https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Commission_on_Labor_Homepage.aspx

Commission on the Status of Women, 6:45 – 9 pm at 2180 Milvia, Cypress Room, Agenda: 5. Presentation by LaTanya Bellow, Director of Human Resources, 8. Update Equal Pay Independent Audit

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Commission_on_the_Status_of_Women_Homepage.aspx

Human Welfare & Community Action Commission, 7 – 9 pm at 2939 Ellis St, South Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: 6. Election of Low-Income Representatives, 7. 2020 Census, 8. Lava Mae service delivery data, 9. East Bay Community Law Center Program and Financial reports, 12. West Berkeley Air Quality, 13. Discuss making Berkeley a Sanctuary City for Black People, 15. Accessibility at STAIR Center, 16. Homeless Encampment near Here/There sign

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Human_Welfare_and_Community_Action_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Planning Commission – meeting cancelled

Rally outside at Governor’s State of the State, 8:30 – 10 am at 1303 10th St, Sacramento, Capitol, Sacramento, rally to phase out oil extraction in California, sponsor Last Chance Alliance

https://350bayarea.org/event/rally-at-state-of-the-state

Democratic Primary Debate, 6 pm PT, NBC News and MSNBC, (Nevada Caucus Feb 22)

Thursday, February 20, 2020

City Council Land Use, Housing & Economic Development Committee, 10:30 am, at 2180 Milvia, 6th Floor Redwood Room, Agenda: 2. Inclusionary Units in Qualified Opportunity Zones (QOZ) in owner occupied developments similar ordinance for Rental Housing Projects, 3. Discussion Small Business Listening session, April 16, June 4, Oct 1, Dec 3

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Home/Policy_Committee__Land_Use,_Housing___Economic_Development.aspx

Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board, 7 – 11 pm, at 1231 Addison St, Agenda: 5. Special Presentation: Moms 4 Housing, 6. Special Presentation: Redlining in Berkeley The Past is Present, 7. (2) waivers of late registration penalties,

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/rent/

Design Review Committee, 7 – 10 pm at 1947 Center St, Basement Multi-purpose Room

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/designreview/

Acheson Commons (1987 Shattuck, 2111-2113 University, 1922 & 1930 Walnut – modification signage

2650 Telegraph at Derby – demolish existing commercial building, construct 5-story mixed use with 45 dwelling units (including 4 very low income) 1290 sq ft commercial space, 50 bicycle spaces, 20 vehicle parking spaces

2590 Bancroft Way – demolish 2-story building, construct 8-story mixed use with 87 dwelling units (including 5 very low income)4,490 sq ft commercial space, 2767 sq ft usable open space, 40 bicycle spaces, no vehicle parking

3201 Shattuck at Woolsey– Pre-application demolish existing single story building, construct 3-story mixed use with ground floor commercial, 6 live work units, 6 3-bedroom units

Fair Campaign Practices Commission & Open Government Commission, 7 pm at 2180 Milvia, Cypress Room, Agenda: 7. Officeholder Accounts and Office Expense Accounts, 8. Public Financing, 9. Public Financing Certification Process, Open Government Commission,

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/FCPC/

Sugar-Sweetened Beverage Product Panel of Experts, 6:30 – 9 pm at 2939 Ellis St, 2nd Floor, South Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: Presentations, 1. BUSD, 2. Ecology Center, 3. YMCA-Diabetes Prevention, Action items: 2. Healthy Checkout, 3. Information literature for Berkeley Retailers

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Sugar-Sweetened_Beverage_Product_Panel_of_Experts.aspx

Transportation Commission, 7 – 10 pm at 1326 Allston Way, Corp Yard, Building A Willow Room, Agenda: B.2. Proposed Transportation Demand Management Program

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Transportation_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Friday, February 21, 2020

Black History Celebration (all ages), 6 – 8 pm, at Francis Albrier Community Center, San Pablo Park, 2800 Park Street, (snacks will be served)

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/CalendarEventMain.aspx?calendarEventID=16748

California on Fire – Toyota protest rally, 4 – 5:30 pm, at 2400 Shattuck, Toyota Dealership, can’t come call Toyota USA CEO Jim Lentz @ 800-331-4331.

https://www.caranddriver.com/news/a29818835/trump-toyota-fuel-economy/

Saturday, February 22, 2020

No City meetings/events found

Sunday, February 23, 2020

No City meetings/events found

___________________

February 25, City Council meeting: to comment email Council@cityofberkeley.info

CONSENT: 1. 2nd reading public financing of elections contribution limit to qualify 30 unique contributors $10 each or more total $500. Contribution limit $50/individual, candidate cannot contribute more than $250 to self (includes spouse, domestic partner, unemancipated children), 2. 2nd reading wage theft prevention,3. 2nd reading regulations & operating standards cannabis business, 5. Formal Bid Solicitations and RFP, $13,085,000, 6. Contract $313,800 with Worldwide Travel Staffing for Nurse Registry Services March 1, 2020 – June 30, 2023, , 7. Contract $500,000 with Van Meter Williams Pollack for Professional Planning Services to Prepare Zoning Standards and EIR for Ashby and North Berkeley BART Stations, March 1, 2020 – July 31, 2021, 8. Amend Agreement with CA Dept of Transportation (Caltrans) for maintenance of the State highways within the City of Berkeley will address roadway and traffic signal improvements, 9. Contract $388,489 (includes 10% contingency) with APB General Engineering for Sanitary Sewer Rehab and Replacement, 10. Permit Fee Waiver for PG&E for Undergrounding existing overhead electrical facilities and electric service conversions in Utility Undergrounding District No. 48. (Grizzly Reak/Summit), 11. Asylum for Survivors of Domestic Violence, Affirm Berkeley’s Commitment to our asylum-seeking residents, 12.&13. Council donations, 14. Schedule Special City Council Meeting on Ohlone History and Culture, 15. Support S.2012(Feinstein) Restoring Local Control Over Public Infrastructure Act of 2019, 16. Support SB-431(Mobile phones), SB-801 (back-up battery packs), SB-802 (allow diesel-powered generators during declared disasters) support people whose lives would be endangered with emergency power shutdowns, 17. Referral: Street Lighting Near Campus, ACTION: 18. Issuance $38,000,000 General Obligation Bonds for Measure O Affordable Housing, 19. Refinancing 2009, 2010 General Obligation Bonds (Measure FF), 20. Issuance and sale of lease revenue bonds to refinance outstanding Refinance 2010 Certificates (originally issued to finance Animal Shelter Project), 21. a.,b.,c. appeal 1582 LeRoy convert Hillside School to residential use, 22. ZAB Appeal 2422 Fifth St, 23. Surveillance Technology & Acquisition Reports, License Plate Readers, GPS Trackers, Body Worn Cameras, INFORMATION REPORTS: 23. City Manager Response to audit of Code Enforcement Unit, 24. Mayor Arreguin is President of ABAG, Regional Leadership and Goals for 2020. https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/2020/02_Feb/City_Council__02-25-2020_-_Regular_Meeting_Agenda.aspx

_____________________

Public Hearings Scheduled – Land Use Appeals

0 Euclid – Berryman Reservoir TBD

2422 Fifth St – mixed-use building 2-25-2020

1581 LeRoy Ave – convert vacant elementary school property – LPC & ZAB 2-25-2020

Remanded to ZAB or LPC With 90-Day Deadline

1155-73 Hearst (develop 2 parcels) – referred back to City Council – to be scheduled

Notice of Decision (NOD) With End of Appeal Period

30 Roanoke 2-25-2020

1760 Sonoma 2-27-2020

20 Stevenson 2-25-2020

1914 Stuart 2-25-2020

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/planning_and_development/land_use_division/current_zoning_applications_in_appeal_period.aspxhttps://www.cityofberkeley.info/planning_and_development/land_use_division/current_zoning_applications_in_appeal_period.aspx

WORKSHOPS

March 17 – CIP Update (PRW and Public Works), Measure T1 Update

May 5 – Budget Update, Crime Report

June 23 – Climate Action Plan/Resiliency Update, Digital Strategic Plan FUND$/Replacement Website Update

July 21, Sept 29 – no workshops scheduled “yet”

Oct 20 – Update Berkeley’s 2020 Vision, BMASP/Berkeley Pier-WETA Ferry

Unscheduled Workshops/Presentations

Cannabis Health Considerations

Vision 2050

Systems Realignment

_____________________

To Check For Regional Meetings with Berkeley Council Appointees go to

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/City_Council__Committee_and_Regional_Body_Appointees.aspx

To check for Berkeley Unified School District Board Meetings go to

https://www.berkeleyschools.net/schoolboard/board-meeting-information/

_____________________

This meeting list is also posted on the Sustainable Berkeley Coalition website.

http://www.sustainableberkeleycoalition.com/whats-ahead.html and in the Berkeley Daily Planet under activist’s calendar http://www.berkeleydailyplanet.com

When notices of meetings are found that are posted after Friday 5:00 pm they are added to the website schedule https://www.sustainableberkeleycoalition.com/whats-ahead.html and preceded by LATE ENTRY