President Trump’s diatribes targeting his political opponents are another disgusting spectacle of his presidency. He continues his uncouth behavior with abandon. Buoyed by the spineless Senate Republicans who exonerated him in the impeachment trial he dives even deeper into the depths of depravity.

The former T-V reality star continues his mendacious unrepentant behavior trashing anyone who defies him. He mocked the spirit of the White House prayer meeting, which has traditionally been a bipartisan affair, to attack his new enemies accompanied by much laughter and applause from his Republican supporters.

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, the national security official who testified against Trump in the impeachment hearings, and his twin brother suffered utter humiliation as they were escorted out of the White House.

Gordon Sondland, the ambassador to the European Union suffered a similar fate.

He continues to use the power of the presidency to enrich himself and his family.

It is puzzling why so many white evangelicals support Trump who has violated every tenet of Christianity with his abuse of women, his multiple infidelities, Stormy Daniels being the last known victim. As a business man he stiffed his contractors and hired many illegals failing to pay many of them. His abiding friendship with America’s arch enemy, Vladimir Putin, remains a mystery. He continues to ignore warnings from US Intelligence Agencies of Russian intrusion allowing them to continue their digital spying and hacking comfortable in the belief they will tilt the 2020 election in his favor.