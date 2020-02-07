It was a sad day for America and the world when two political fraudsters slithered into the White House. Both have much in common. Trump managed to establish a “house of cards” business” with a massive infusion of wealth from his father. Harvard was successfully bribed by a large donation from Kushner’s father allowing this underperforming son to gain admission. Both are presenting themselves as “foreign policy experts”

Trump’s ‘deal of the century ‘ (DOTC)is 80 pages of banality masquerading as a ‘peace agreement’. It is filled with mega doses of egregious indignities heaped on the Palestinians.

It is replete with self-aggrandizing references to “visions.”

Imagine if an American born in the US, is driven from his-her home by armed squatters and is condemned to exile. That is the fate of millions of Palestinians who have been driven from their homes, declared outcasts and refused the “right of return.”

Farewell to Jerusalem which was been gifted to Israel by President Trump. The annexation of most Palestinian land in the West Bank will be “gifted” to Israel. Funding to the Palestinians through UNRWA has been suspended by the US. Israel has also been protected from multiple UN resolutions condemning its illegal occupation and violations of international law by US vetoes.

As Gideon Levy of the Israeli daily Haaretz, stated, it is “the final nail in the coffin of that walking corpse known as the two-state solution. Israel has degenerated into an apartheid state” assisted by $billions from the US who are complicit in its many crimes.