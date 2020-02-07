It has recently come to our attention that discussion is underway regarding newly proposed Southside Zoning Districts for a potential Southside EIR Project Description, prepared by the City of Berkeley Planning and Development Staff. In response, the recently formed People’s Park Historic District Advocacy Group urges the Planning Commission to reconsider any ventures that might up-zone the People’s Park block for future housing development. People’s Park is not only a designated City of Berkeley Landmark and Public Open Space, but it is a site distinguished by exceptional surrounds and public view corridors of designated City, State, and National Landmarks.

It would seem hasty and, perhaps, detrimental to further up-zone the Southside at this time. It is relevant that the area has recently expanded with new population numbers and is, in fact, currently undergoing a period of remarkable new housing construction. Thus, in light of an already pending increased density, it would seem most relevant that the Planning Commission view People’s Park as the valuable Public Open Space that it is.

It may be that the Planning Commission is not fully aware of “Measure L”, adopted in 1986 by the citizens of Berkeley. In consideration of the Southside both today and in the future, Measure L guides the City toward a policy of maintenance and improvement of People’s Park. Please note the guiding language:

ORDINANCE No. 5785-N.S.

THE BERKELEY PUBLIC PARKS AND OPEN SPACE PRESERVATION ORDINANCE: PROPOSAL FOR AN ORDINANCE TO REQUIRE THE BERKELEY CITY COUNCIL TO PRESERVE AND MAINTAIN THE PUBLIC PARKS AND OPEN SPACE WHICH EXIST IN BERKELEY, AS WELL AS TO ACQUIRE AND MAINTAIN PUBLIC PARKS AND OPEN SPACE IN THE CENSUS TRACTS AND NEIGHBORHOODS OF BERKELEY HAVING LESS THAN THE MINIMUM AMOUNT OF OPEN SPACE RELATIVE TO POPULATION (2 ACRES PER 1,000) IDENTIFIED IN THE BERKELEY MASTER PLAN OF 1977; AND TO REQUIRE THE CITY TO SUBMIT TO A POPULAR VOTE ALL PROPOSALS TO WITHDRAW FROM RECREATIONAL USE PUBLIC PARKS OR PUBLIC OPEN SPACE.

Indeed, while People’s Park has suffered from many years of little or no positive “park” planning, as well as from a multitude of conditions reflecting the various social problems in the Southside, as well as in Berkeley and in California, such neglect should not prevent wholesome planning for the future of the area’s “town and gown” community. Again, we urge the Planning Commission to not up-zone the historic People’s Park block, but rather to engage in a vision entitled by ORDINANCE No. 5785-N.S., Measure L, providing for the planning of much needed recreational use and/or public open space in the Southside.